10 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (2-25-2015): Bayley vs. Becky Lynch, plus Kendrick, Lucha Dragons, Dillenger, Jason Jordan, Rhino, Finn Balor

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S WWE NXT TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 25, 2015

TAPED IN ORLANDO, FLA. AT FULL SAIL UNIVERSITY

AIRED ON WWE NETWORK

(1) HIDEO ITAMI vs. BULL DEMPSEY

Tom Philips introduced the show this week as play-by-play announcer in place of Rich Brennan. Color commentator Alex Riley said he loves Bull so much because he was the first NXT wrestler to grab a chair and bring it into the ring at Takeover. Bull went on early offense with power moves including a two count after a clothesline a minute in. He followed with a series of elbow drops and then got another two count. Philips hyped Finn Balor in the main event, plus Bailey vs. Becky Lynch. Color guy Corey Graves said, “I don’t know if Bull Dempsey’s own mother likes him, but he’s definitely impressive to watch.” Itami came back at 2:00 with rapid fire kicks and a running dropkick in the corner followed by a running dropkick to Dempsey’s face mid-ring for the win.

WINNER: Itami at 2:55.

(WK Reax: Dempsey continues to do jobs in short matches that contradict the commentary that builds him up as some sort of unstoppable force. Itami looks good in NXT, but his megastar stature from Japan has yet to translate in this atmosphere.)

-Afterward, Tyler Breeze attacked Itami on the stage. When he set up a selfie with his selfie stick, he saw Itami get up behind him ready to strike back. He got a look of panic on his face and tried to run. Itami caught him at ringside and threw him into the ring where he gave him a series of kicks.

-The announcers hyped Bayley vs. Becky Lynch this week and Charlotte challenging new champ Sasha Banks for the NXT Women’s Title next week. They also hyped the return of The Brian Kendrick in the main event against Balor. [c]

-They showed Philips, Riley, and Graves on camera. Philips threw to a video package on Kendrick.

-During the ring intros for the tag match, a Solomon Crowe video interrupted. He said he’s on a mission to become NXT Champion and “you’ve been warned.”

(2) THE LUCHA DRAGONS (Sin Cara & Kalisto) vs. TYE DILLENGER & JASON JORDAN

Riley said Dillinger & Jordan are blue chip talents. Graves said potential is one thing, but you need to start stacking up wins for it to count. Riley said Jordan might have gotten a full scholarship from Triple H in NXT. I think even Jordan’s mom was blushing at how hard Riley put him over. Dillenger told Jordan to relax as he was yelling at him too much from the ring apron asking to tag in. When he reached for a tag a minute later, Jordan leaped off the ring apron and walked to the back. Kalisto then made a hot tag to Sin Cara who landed a top rope senton splash for the win. Graves said you have to be on the same page or you’ll lose to a team as good as the Dragons.

WINNERS: Lucha Dragons at 3:45.

-Greg the Interviewer asked Balor how he is preparing for Kevin Owens. Baylor said he’s focused on Kendrick tonight and he can’t look past him. [c]

-Standing in mid-ring, Dillenger demanded that Jordan come out and explain himself. Instead, out came Baron Corbin. Dillenger hung his head in regret when he saw that Corbin was coming out instead.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWT Talks NXT” with Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

(3) BARON CORBIN vs. TYE DILLENGER

Somehow this became an official match. Corbin finished him with a shove into the ropes, a shoulder tackle, and his End of Days finisher.

WINNER: Dillenger at 0:15.

-Backstage Devin Taylor interviewed Charlotte about facing Banks next week. Charlotte said she doesn’t want to take anything away from Banks, but Banks has never beat her one-on-one. She said nothing is guaranteed in life, but she plans to bring the belt back to where it belongs.

-Backstage Breeze asked Itami if he really thinks he got one over on him. He said instead, he fell right into his trap and soon enough he’ll be “squished in it like the little cockroach you are.”

-Phillips hyped that next week Sami Zayn will address the NXT Universe for the first time since his heartbreaking loss to Kevin Owens. They aired clip of Zayn going on the Abu Dhabi tour making various media appearances and, yes, also wrestling.

(4) BAYLEY vs. BECKY LYNCH

The announcers talked about seeing a different side of Bayley at Takeover. There were dueling chants early. Riley and Graves bragged up the women’s division in NXT. Lynch really cinched on a cobra clutch style chinlock and yanked Bayley around. If only all of the men on the main roster put that kind of effort into mid-match mat holds. Bayley made a comeback at 2:00 and showed notable aggression again. She threw several moves in the corner including elbows and a back splash. She set Lynch onto the top rope. Lynch shoved Bayley down and then went for a roll-up. Bayley blocked it and then launched off the second rope with a flying elbow. Lynch countered Bayley into an armbar submission that Frank Mir would have been proud of. Riley said an arm isn’t meant to bend that way, so Lynch “clearly studies the human anatomy.”

WINNER: Lynch at 4:30.

(WK Reax: Good intense fast-paced action.)

-Taylor interviewed Rhino about his debut in NXT. Rhino said he’s heard many good things about NXT wrestlers being so driven to be the best. Rhino said he felt the fire that he’s always had and he came to NXT to make a statement. He said he’ll do that with his Gore.

(WK Reax: Rhino and Kendrick being in NXT not only gives the developmental wrestlers a chance to work against former main roster guys with experience who know the “WWE style,” but if they take them on the road they can help draw crowds at the smaller venues NXT runs.) [c]

-Greg asked Jordan why he walked out on his partner earlier. He said he’d give an explanation when he’s ready. Then he walked away. So he’s not ready, apparently.

-Kevin Owens joined the announcers on commentary.

(5) THE BRIAN KENDRICK vs. FINN BALOR

Phillips said Kendrick is one half of the longest running tag champions in history. Owens said just like Adrian Neville, Balor will fall to him. Owens responded to being described as by Phillips as “strange” by saying he is just trying to do right by his family. Phillips said he was just quoting Balor. Owens said, “Oh, nice copout.” When Kendrick sold a tweaked ankle, Balor backed off. Owens asked, “What’s the upside in that?” He said it should be about winning. He called it a gift that Balor failed to take advantage of. He said that’s why Balor will never be NXT Champion. He said there is no room for compassion in the ring. Riley gave Owens a hard time for not showing any remorse for someone who had been a friend of his for so long. Owens said he is champion because he didn’t show compassion or remorse. He said Riley doesn’t get that because he was never a champion like he is. Riley said he never a champion, but he’s a man and as a man, he wouldn’t have done that to a friend. Seconds later, Owens said he was “going to get out of here before I do something I regret. Thanks, guys.” Riley and Graves weren’t sure what to make of that. Graves complained to Riley that he made the champ upset. Riley said he was just calling it as he saw it. [c]

Kendrick landed a missile dropkick and a tiger suplex into a bridge for a nearfall. Baylor rallied and hit his Slingblade and then landed his top rope double stomp for the pin.

WINNER: Balor at 8:12.

(WK Reax: Good match. They never got into high gear, but still solid.)

-Afterward Owens walked onto the stage and gave Balor a look that said I’m watching you and I know you’re next. He then went after Riley and tossed him over the announce table. Owens then stared back at Balor. Balor signaled for him to come get some, but Owens turned and left.

(WK Reax: A big part of what could make Owens a draw in WWE is that face. He just says more with that look and body language than most guys do in five minutes of talking.)

RECOMMENDED NEXT: 5 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (1/13/2020): R-Truth interrupts Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar promo, Lashley vs. Rusev, Lashley vs. Rusev, Orton-Drew interaction, plus Asuka, Ricochet, Charlotte

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Vengeance Day Hit List: Giulia vs. Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade for the NXT Women’s Title, Oba Femi vs. Grayson Waller vs. Austin Theory for the NXT Championship