VIP PODCAST 2/27 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (2-23-2007): WWE Smackdown review including Vince McMahon promising to humiliate Donald Trump, King Booker vs. Kane, Boogeyman, more (34 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to PWTorch columnist James Caldwell and PWTorch specialist Mike Roe discussing that week’s (Feb. 23, 2007) episode of WWE Smackdown including No Way Out fallout, an interview with Batista, Vince McMahon promising to humiliate Donald Trump at WrestleMania, plus King Bookerk Kane, Matt Hardy, Finlay, Boogeyman, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

