FREE PODCAST 2/27 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago: New NXT concept replacing ECW on Tuesdays, Awesome Kong-Bubba, WM26 speculation, anticipating TNA vs. WWE on Mondays, live callers, emails (151 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Feb. 25 and Feb. 26, 2010.

On the Feb. 25, 2010 episode, PWTorch’s James Caldwell and co-host PWTorch columnist Greg Parks has phone calls, emails, and chat room questions on topics in the news including more follow-up on the NXT concept, TNA Impact on Mondays, adding a title in TNA, building stars in WWE and TNA, the Destination X PPV, Dixie Carter’s Shoot interview, Money in the Bank qualifiers, and more. In the VIP Aftershow, Caldwell and Parks take a live call, talk the latest on Bubba and Awesome Kong, and talk 2010 and 2011 Hall of Fame, plus the future of the WWE HOF.

Then on the Feb. 26, 2010 episode, PWTorch’s James Caldwell and co-host PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell has phone calls, emails, and chat room questions on topics in the news including more follow-up on the NXT concept, WrestleMania 26, last night’s TNA Impact, the TNA Impact ratings, TNA’s creative team effort, the WWE vs. TNA March 8 battle, Hulk Hogan back in the ring, Orlando Jordan being pushed, and much more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO