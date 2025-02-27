VIP AUDIO 2/27 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now: Peteani & LeClair review Episodes 3 & 4 of WWF Saturday Night’s Main Event including Santana vs. Savage, Steamboat vs. Fuji, Hogan & Andre vs. Studd & Bundy, more (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Long-time PWTorch contributor Brandon LeClair returns to Pro Wrestling Then and Now to review episodes 3 & 4 of WWF Saturday Night’s Main Event. Episode 3 featured follow-up of “Rowdy” Roddy Piper interfering in Uncle Elmer’s wedding, which led to a six-man tag match featuring Piper & Jesse “The Body” Ventura & “Cowboy” Bob Orton vs. Elmer & Hillbilly Jim & Cousin Luke. Terry Funk wrestles Junk Yard Dog on episode 3 and then challenges Hulk Hogan for the WWF Championship on episode 4. There’s Halloween comedy amongst other skits. There’s a lot of discussion of why the product was presented as such during this period as compared to other eras including today. What do we appreciate about later eras and even today vs. the product back then?

