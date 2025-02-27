VIP PODCAST 2/27 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): That mess of a Rock promo on Smackdown, Elimination Chamber predictions, AEW Revolution developments, TV reviews, more (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Reaction to and analysis of The Rock’s odd and perhaps disconcerting promo on Smackdown last Friday, plus thoughts on how Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins discussed it on Raw.

A review of Smackdown and Raw.

A preview of WWE Elimination Chamber

A review of NXT including Ricky Saints’ in-ring debut and more TNA involvement

A review of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite including the “Hangman” Page-MJF exchange, the heavy-handed Adam Copeland-Death Riders angle, and more

Overall thoughts on whether AEW is off to a promising start in 2025

The latest from UFC

