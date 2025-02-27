News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 2/27 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): That mess of a Rock promo on Smackdown, Elimination Chamber predictions, AEW Revolution developments, TV reviews, more (101 min.)

February 27, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: This is part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They covered these topics:

  • Reaction to and analysis of The Rock’s odd and perhaps disconcerting promo on Smackdown last Friday, plus thoughts on how Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins discussed it on Raw.
  • A review of Smackdown and Raw.
  • A preview of WWE Elimination Chamber
  • A review of NXT including Ricky Saints’ in-ring debut and more TNA involvement
  • A review of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite including the “Hangman” Page-MJF exchange, the heavy-handed Adam Copeland-Death Riders angle, and more
  • Overall thoughts on whether AEW is off to a promising start in 2025
  • The latest from UFC

