FREE PODCAST 2/27 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Chiari talk Cena teasing retirement, Fiend showing up, Reigns answers Goldberg, on-site report, callers (143 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (2-28-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Mike Chiari from Ring Rust Radio and Bleacher Report to discuss with live callers WWE Smackdown including the John Cena teasing retirement, Fiend shows up, Goldberg asks who’s next, Reigns answers, Elimination Chamber developments, Curtis Axel back on TV (and Sasha Banks too!). They talk with an on-site correspondent from Boston to relay what happened in the arena. They also answer Mailbag questions primarily on the Fiend-Cena and Reigns-Goldberg situation.

