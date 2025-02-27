VIP AUDIO 2/27 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): More angles on Rock’s intrusion, managers, Liv-Dom kissing, 1995 WWF, original NXT, more (83 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- Details on NXT’s red carpet reenactment
- How about delaying C.M. Punk’s favor until 2026?
- Does Paul Levesque still employ a team of writers?
- Is Dwayne Johnson, uh, okay? This whole manic sociopath vibe is part of his on-air act, right?
- A journey through one fans disenchantment and disengagement with AEW
- Who overachieved and underachieved compared to initial expectations going back to the original “game show” format of NXT?
- What happened to managers who were bigger stars than the wrestlers they managed?
- What is the legal value in calling a match “unsanctioned” in the cannon of WWE
- Why don’t Liv Morgan and Dominik kiss on camera?
- Can a case be made that Paul Levesque has disdain or disinterest in pushing the Women’s Division as much as is deserved?
- Eric Embry
- Should WWE close the Elimination Chamber event with a “lights out” style Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens match to sell the idea that it’s “unsanctioned”?
- How big of a deal with Haystacks Calhoun in the United States?
- What’s Wade’s favorite font.
- Should Dwayne Johnson be posting on social media how much “fun” he’s having playing a villain on WWE TV while he angle is in progress?
- Was there a way to make 1994 WWF better with the talent and champion they had?
- Weren’t there holes in Rock’s narrative?
- Did Rock swear so much that it was, well, unfair to wrestlers who aren’t allowed to?
- Shouldn’t Cody have asked what Rock meant when he asked for his soul?
- A case for the second ECW being part of WWE’s narrative, with The Matrix as an example
- “Eat your cake and have it too”
View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.