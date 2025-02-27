VIP AUDIO 2/27 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): More angles on Rock’s intrusion, managers, Liv-Dom kissing, 1995 WWF, original NXT, more (83 min.)

News Ticker

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

  • Details on NXT’s red carpet reenactment
  • How about delaying C.M. Punk’s favor until 2026?
  • Does Paul Levesque still employ a team of writers?
  • Is Dwayne Johnson, uh, okay? This whole manic sociopath vibe is part of his on-air act, right?
  • A journey through one fans disenchantment and disengagement with AEW
  • Who overachieved and underachieved compared to initial expectations going back to the original “game show” format of NXT?
  • What happened to managers who were bigger stars than the wrestlers they managed?
  • What is the legal value in calling a match “unsanctioned” in the cannon of WWE
  • Why don’t Liv Morgan and Dominik kiss on camera?
  • Can a case be made that Paul Levesque has disdain or disinterest in pushing the Women’s Division as much as is deserved?
  • Eric Embry
  • Should WWE close the Elimination Chamber event with a “lights out” style Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens match to sell the idea that it’s “unsanctioned”?
  • How big of a deal with Haystacks Calhoun in the United States?
  • What’s Wade’s favorite font.
  • Should Dwayne Johnson be posting on social media how much “fun” he’s having playing a villain on WWE TV while he angle is in progress?
  • Was there a way to make 1994 WWF better with the talent and champion they had?
  • Weren’t there holes in Rock’s narrative?
  • Did Rock swear so much that it was, well, unfair to wrestlers who aren’t allowed to?
  • Shouldn’t Cody have asked what Rock meant when he asked for his soul?
  • A case for the second ECW being part of WWE’s narrative, with The Matrix as an example
  • “Eat your cake and have it too”

