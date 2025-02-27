VIP AUDIO 2/27 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): More angles on Rock’s intrusion, managers, Liv-Dom kissing, 1995 WWF, original NXT, more (83 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this week's The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Details on NXT’s red carpet reenactment

How about delaying C.M. Punk’s favor until 2026?

Does Paul Levesque still employ a team of writers?

Is Dwayne Johnson, uh, okay? This whole manic sociopath vibe is part of his on-air act, right?

A journey through one fans disenchantment and disengagement with AEW

Who overachieved and underachieved compared to initial expectations going back to the original “game show” format of NXT?

What happened to managers who were bigger stars than the wrestlers they managed?

What is the legal value in calling a match “unsanctioned” in the cannon of WWE

Why don’t Liv Morgan and Dominik kiss on camera?

Can a case be made that Paul Levesque has disdain or disinterest in pushing the Women’s Division as much as is deserved?

Eric Embry

Should WWE close the Elimination Chamber event with a “lights out” style Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens match to sell the idea that it’s “unsanctioned”?

How big of a deal with Haystacks Calhoun in the United States?

What’s Wade’s favorite font.

Should Dwayne Johnson be posting on social media how much “fun” he’s having playing a villain on WWE TV while he angle is in progress?

Was there a way to make 1994 WWF better with the talent and champion they had?

Weren’t there holes in Rock’s narrative?

Did Rock swear so much that it was, well, unfair to wrestlers who aren’t allowed to?

Shouldn’t Cody have asked what Rock meant when he asked for his soul?

A case for the second ECW being part of WWE’s narrative, with The Matrix as an example

“Eat your cake and have it too”

