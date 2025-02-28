TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (2/27): Lilly’s report on Hardys & Femi vs. The System, Spitfire vs. Ash & Heather, Tessa returns

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

FEBRUARY 27, 2025

ORLANDO, FL AT FULL SAIL UNIVERSITY

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap of last week’s show.

-“Cross the Line” open.

-The System came to the ring for a promo. They bragged about JDC beating Leon Slater last week. Fans chanted “Oba’s gonna kill you!” Moose said he went to Oba’s show and shook his world up, so now Oba wants to do the same to Moose. He said it bothered him that Jeff Hardy has beaten him twice. He said the Hardys aren’t who they used to be and their luck runs out tonight.

Brian Myers said that Eddie and Orlando Colon might have what it takes to be with The System. The Colons came to the ring. They talked about their family history and accomplishments and said they wanted to fight with The System. Moose said he liked them. They all gave a group fist bump.

-Gia Miller interviewed Spitfire. They talked about their title match against the Elegances later tonight. They joked about what the Elegances would do for them if they became Spitfire’s concierges. [c]

-Backstage, The System ran into Leon Slater and the Hardys. They had a big argument before security broke it up.

(1) MIKE SANTANA vs. ORO MENSAH

Mensah, an NXT wrestler, got a decent reaction during his entrance. Mensah got some offense, but Santana won after a Spin the Block clothesline.

WINNER: Mike Santana

-Mustafa Ali and his group (Tasha Steelz and the Good Hands) had a video package titled “Who Really Is Mike Santana?” They played clips to make it seem like Santana is still drinking alcohol. They cut back to the ring and Santana had a confused look on his face. [c]

-Santana confronted the Good Hands and Tasha backstage. Santana told them to relay a message to Ali.

(2) TESSA BLANCHARD vs. KELSEY HEATHER

Tessa hit Kelsey with aggressive punches and kicks. Fans chanted “Tessa sucks!” Tessa continued on offense. Masha Slamovich watched the match on a monitor. Tessa won with the Buzzsaw.

WINNER: Tessa Blanchard

-Gia Miller went to interview Masha, but Cora Jade attacked Masha from behind and said she would be the one to take Masha’s title. [c]

-Joe Hendry and Elijah backstage promo. Elijah was excited about his appearance last week and said they were two people who knew who to put on a show. Hendry said he thought Elijah might attack him with the guitar. Elijah said he had nothing to worry about and they could make beautiful music together. Hendry agreed. The System approached and said they run the show around here.

(3) STEVE MACLIN vs. KC NAVARRO (w/AJ Francis)

Eric Young looked on from the ramp. Towards the end, Maclin gave KC the Caught in the Crosshairs and put him away with the KIA.

WINNER: Steve Maclin

Young and the Northern Armory seemed pleased on the ramp. [c]

-Tessa Blanchard and Lei Ying Lee had a confrontation backstage. Tessa said Lee wasn’t on her level. Santino Marella stepped in and said they would face each other at Sacrifice.

(4) SPITFIRE (Dani Luna & Jody Threat)(c) vs. ASH BY ELEGANCE & HEATHER BY ELEGANCE (w/The Concierge) — TNA Knockouts Tag Team Title match

The loser of this match would be the winner’s concierge for a day. The Elegances were in Mickey Mouse outfits. Ash and Heather got the heat, but Spitfire made a comeback. Spitfire hit the Pressure Drop on Heather and Jody got the pin.

WINNERS: Spitfire

The Concierge was in tears on the outside. Dani announced Ash and Heather as their new concierges and said it starts now. [c]

-Backstage, Ash and Heather had to take Spitfire’s ring gear. The Concierge offered to do it, but Santino stepped in and said that Ash and Heather had to do it.

(5) SAMI CALLIHAN vs. MANCE WARNER (w/Steph De Lander)

They brawled and went to the outside. Sami hit Mance with a chair to cause a DQ.

WINNER: Mance Warner by DQ

They continued to fight. Mance attacked Sami with a chair. Security tried to break it up, but they continued to fight. Santino came out and said they would have a Street Fight at Sacrifice. [c]

(6) ACE AUSTIN vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN

Wes Lee joined the commentary team for this match. Ace got into it with Tyson and Tyriek at ringside. Lee distracted Ace and Frankie caught Ace with a cutter to get the pin.

WINNER: Frankie Kazarian

Lee, Tyson, and Tyriek attacked Ace. The Rascalz ran in with chairs to make the save. [c]

-Spitfire had Heather carry their bags. Ash had to walk Jody’s dog. Ash and Heather then had to drive Spitfire around. The dog licked Ash.

-Ryan Nemeth walked to the stage. He said that his brother returns to TNA Wrestling in 15 days at Sacrifice. A breaking news banner appeared on the screen with Nic Nemeth’s image.

-Clips aired of Moose and the Hardys from NXT earlier in the week.

(7) MATT HARDY & JEFF HARDY & OBA FEMI vs. MOOSE & BRIAN MYERS & EDDIE EDWARDS

Moose and Oba started the match, but Moose quickly tagged out to Eddie. Oba overpowered Myers and Edwards. [c]

Alisha caused a distraction on the apron. The System got the heat on Jeff. Moose knocked Oba off the apron. Jeff gave Moose the Twist of Fate and tagged Matt. The Hardys double teamed Moose. Everyone exchanged moves. Oba gave Moose a spinebuster to a big pop. Oba threw the Colons out of the ring. Moose gave Oba a spear. Myers hit Matt from the outside. Moose gave Matt a spear and got the pin.

WINNERS: The System

The System was about to attack the Hardys, but Joe Hendry and Elijah made the save. Santino walked to the stage and said at Sacrifice Jeff Hardy would face Moose for the X Division Title in a ladder match and made a 10-man tag match as well.