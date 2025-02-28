FREE PODCAST 2/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Duncan discuss WWE going full Mortal Kombat, speculation on pitch meetings for craziest concepts, Could Cody turn heel, more (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series "Acknowledging WWE," Javier Machado and Kevin Duncan Acknowledge:

WWE goes full Mortal Kombat

Is it “your soul” or just self-respect?

Speculation on pitch meetings for craziest concepts

Elimination Chamber predictions for the men

What if Game of Thrones had an elimination chamber?

What was Drew McIntyre’s best year ever?

Exploring the pandemic era creativity

Looking at the viability of each of Cody’s opponents

Could Cody turn heel?

What would a Cody heel turn look like?

If it’s Cena versus Cody, would Cena bury him?

Classic WWE Memes

Blocky pixelated glory of WWF no mercy on N64

Elimination chamber with classic video game characters

Derailed: Transformers, (WWE Hall of Famer) Schwarzenegger’s best movie, Macho Man in Spider-man, and the unmade Spider-man movie by James Cameron

And more

