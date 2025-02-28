News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 2/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Duncan discuss WWE going full Mortal Kombat, speculation on pitch meetings for craziest concepts, Could Cody turn heel, more (111 min.)

February 28, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Kevin Duncan Acknowledge:

  • WWE goes full Mortal Kombat
  • Is it “your soul” or just self-respect?
  • Speculation on pitch meetings for craziest concepts
  • Elimination Chamber predictions for the men
  • What if Game of Thrones had an elimination chamber?
  • What was Drew McIntyre’s best year ever?
  • Exploring the pandemic era creativity
  • Looking at the viability of each of Cody’s opponents
  • Could Cody turn heel?
  • What would a Cody heel turn look like?
  • If it’s Cena versus Cody, would Cena bury him?
  • Classic WWE Memes
  • Blocky pixelated glory of WWF no mercy on N64
  • Elimination chamber with classic video game characters
  • Derailed: Transformers, (WWE Hall of Famer) Schwarzenegger’s best movie, Macho Man in Spider-man, and the unmade Spider-man movie by James Cameron
  • And more

