FREE PODCAST 2/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Duncan discuss WWE going full Mortal Kombat, speculation on pitch meetings for craziest concepts, Could Cody turn heel, more (111 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Kevin Duncan Acknowledge:
- WWE goes full Mortal Kombat
- Is it “your soul” or just self-respect?
- Speculation on pitch meetings for craziest concepts
- Elimination Chamber predictions for the men
- What if Game of Thrones had an elimination chamber?
- What was Drew McIntyre’s best year ever?
- Exploring the pandemic era creativity
- Looking at the viability of each of Cody’s opponents
- Could Cody turn heel?
- What would a Cody heel turn look like?
- If it’s Cena versus Cody, would Cena bury him?
- Classic WWE Memes
- Blocky pixelated glory of WWF no mercy on N64
- Elimination chamber with classic video game characters
- Derailed: Transformers, (WWE Hall of Famer) Schwarzenegger’s best movie, Macho Man in Spider-man, and the unmade Spider-man movie by James Cameron
- And more
