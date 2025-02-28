WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (2/28): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, February 28, 2025

Where: Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 10,570 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 19,800 spectators when configured for basketball.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. L.A. Knight – United States Championship match

Chelsea Green vs. mystery opponent

Trish Stratus to appear

Cody Rhodes to appear

