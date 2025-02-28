News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 2/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner review the highlights from AEW as Revolution takes shape (123 min.)

February 28, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • Toni and Mariah set up the “Hollywood Ending”
  • Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Keith
  • Harley Cameron’s next steps
  • MJF-Hangman continues to burn
  • Outrunners vs. Murder Machines had no winners
  • Swerve-Ricochet is working
  • Mercedes vs. Momo build
  • Adam Cole is in the right spot
  • The world championship picture is redundant and boring
  • Ryan Nemeth suing AEW, Tony Khan, and C.M. Punk
  • Clark Connors and Mike Bailey headed to AEW
  • Upcoming Shows
  • WBD promoting AEW and other properties
  • Mailbag and trivia

