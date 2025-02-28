FREE PODCAST 2/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner review the highlights from AEW as Revolution takes shape (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:
- Toni and Mariah set up the “Hollywood Ending”
- Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Keith
- Harley Cameron’s next steps
- MJF-Hangman continues to burn
- Outrunners vs. Murder Machines had no winners
- Swerve-Ricochet is working
- Mercedes vs. Momo build
- Adam Cole is in the right spot
- The world championship picture is redundant and boring
- Ryan Nemeth suing AEW, Tony Khan, and C.M. Punk
- Clark Connors and Mike Bailey headed to AEW
- Upcoming Shows
- WBD promoting AEW and other properties
- Mailbag and trivia
