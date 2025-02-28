FREE PODCAST 2/28 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Ex-WWE Creative Andrew Goldstein & Jonny Fairplay talk WM31 hype, Sting-Hunter, Orton’s awful return, Reigns-Bryan + Bonus Keller & Powell Mailbag (165 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (2-27-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller hosted a celebrity panel discussion with Jonny Fairplay of TNA and Reality TV fame and ex-WWE Creative Team member Andrew Goldstein discussing the week in WWE including a ton of thoughts on the hype so far for the top WrestleMania 31 matches including Sting-Triple H, Stewart-Seth, Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan dynamic, Randy Orton’s awful return on Monday, and more. Live callers and email topics were sprinkled in.

Then, in a bonus segment, a Mailbag edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (2-27-2020) with guest cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They answer mailbag questions on Goldberg’s big win earlier today, did Fiend sandbag the Jackhammer, thoughts on AEW not having a show WrestleMania weekend, the fall of Lucha Bros. stock, Velveteen Dream’s confusing character, Samoa Joe’s suspension, EC3’s lack of push, the new NWA Squared Circle concept, perils of WWE PPVs moving off WWE Network, and more.

