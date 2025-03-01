FREE PODCAST 2/28 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Wells: Navigating the on-air and off-air Rock-Cody situation, Chamber predictions, live callers, chat interactions (105 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Kelly Wells to discuss WWE Smackdown with live caller, chat, and email interactions. They begin by navigating the on-air and off-air Rock-Cody situation including when this was all planned and how many were left out. They also discuss other Smackdown segments including the U.S. Title mini-tournament, the Jacob Fatu-Solo Sikoa situation, and more along with Chamber predictions. Live callers and chat interactions throughout.
