VIP PODCAST 2/28 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Rock tries to tempt Cody with gifts, U.S. Title contender tournament, final Elimination Chamber hype (33 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Feb. 28 edition of WWE Smackdown which included The Rock showing up on the big screen to sell Cody Rhodes on the idea of selling his soul to him after lavishing him with gifts. Throughout the show, other wrestlers approached Cody Rhodes about the decision he has to announce. Also, a one-night tournament to determine the no. 1 contender to the U.S. Title, a long talking segment with competitors in the men’s Chamber match, Trish & Tiffany discuss their tag match, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens give their final promos, and more.

