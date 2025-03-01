10 YRS AGO – WWE SMACKDOWN TV Report (2-26-2015): Wade Barrett vs. Daniel Bryan, plus Fandango, Curtis Axel, Dean Ambrose, Miz, Natalya, R-Truth, Adam Rose, Goldust, Rollins

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE Smackdown review

February 26, 2015

Taped 2/24/15 in Atlanta, Ga.

Aired on SyFy

By Greg Parks, PWTorch Columnist

– Smackdown Open.

– After Michael Cole introduced the show, Jerry Lawler plugged the six-man tag re-match from Fastlane, to take place later tonight.

– Out first however was Daniel Bryan. As he came out, still photos from Bryan vs. Roman Reigns at Fastlane were shown. Once Bryan’s music stopped, the fans chanted “Yes!” After a while, Bryan started yelling “No!” He said a couple of years ago, he said that instead of “Yes!” because he was frustrated at his lack of opportunities. He said the fans have always been in his corner, and thanks to that fact, he won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship last year at Wrestlemania. He had to drop it because of injury, though, and at Fastlane on Sunday, he got a second chance, in which he failed. Bryan said those backstage have asked if the Yes Movement is dead. “No!” was of course the response from Bryan and the fans. He said he will not give up nor will he back down. Bryan was about to give away his big plans for Wrestlemania 31 when Bad News Barrett’s music interrupted. He walked to the ring to greet Bryan.

Barrett asked Bryan how much longer he was going to carry on with this nonsense. He said no one cares about Bryan’s sob story. Barrett, in his best gravelly heel voice, said losers like Bryan don’t deserve the Mania spotlight. Neither does Dean Ambrose, according to Barrett. Barrett said he’s still the Intercontinental Champion despite lacking the belt. He told Bryan to get out of the ring or he’s going to show what happens when his toes get stepped on. Dean Ambrose came out with the I.C. Title. As soon as Ambrose entered the ring, he and Barrett began to brawl. They went to ringside as Bryan looked on in the ring. Bryan picked up the title, which Ambrose dropped when he began brawling. Barrett, having put Ambrose down, re-entered the ring to get what was his. The crowd chanted “No!” as Bryan considered handing the title to Barrett. After he did, Ambrose surprised Barrett with a punch and Bryan superkicked Barrett. Bryan led the crowd in a “Yes!” chant as Ambrose reclaimed the title.

– The announcers were shown on-camera and Byron Saxton said he talked to Roman Reigns earlier in the day. We’ll hear those comments from Reigns, talking about his match with Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania, later in the night.

[Commercial Break]

1 – DEAN AMBROSE vs. THE MIZ

Damien Mizdow was conspicuous by his absence, and Cole said it’s rumored that the commercial Mizdow spoke of Monday night is filming tonight. Ambrose drove an elbow into the chest of Miz and covered him for a one-count. Neckbreaker combo by Miz for two. Ambrose came back with right hands. Forearm in the corner followed by a bulldog from Ambrose. Barrett came out of nowhere to take his title back, so Ambrose clotheslined him at ringside and took the title again. Miz caught Ambrose coming in and Ambrose dropped the title at ringside. Barrett took it again and high-tailed it to the back. Dirty Deeds by Ambrose for the win.

WINNER: Ambrose, at 2:46. It was under three minutes, but neither man had their A-game on this night. I’d like to see Barrett pick up a few big wins to build up to the IC Title Match (with however many wrestlers will be involved) at Wrestlemania.

– Stills from Randy Orton’s return at Fastlane were shown. Then, the end of the main event of Raw was shown, with Randy Orton’s post-match antics as well.

– The Fastlane six-man tag rematch takes place tonight.

[Commercial Break]

– Renee Young caught up to Bad News Barrett backstage. He called her “blondie,” and bragged about reclaiming his I.C. Title. He ran down both Ambrose and Bryan while saying he’ll never let the title out of his sight.

2 – NAOMI vs. NATALYA

No entrance for Naomi (who was joined by The Usos). When Natalya, Cesaro, and Tyson Kidd came to the ring, they showed emotions boiling over between the Divas on Raw. Naomi rolled up Natalya for a near-fall after an early back-and-forth. Double-leg take-down by Natalya, but Naomi used her legs to taker her down and into a headscissors. Natalya powered back to her feet and spun Naomi in an Alabama slam position. Both women attempted a cross-body as they ran the ropes, leading to a mid-air collision. Naomi kicked Nattie hard in the leg. Kidd got on the apron to check on her, leading to all four men getting involved at ringside. The ref checked on Nattie’s injury, but Nattie appeared to play possum as she hit her tornado clothesline for the win.

WINNER: Natalya, at 2:49. Nice match between these two women. With the right build, given the involvement of the tag teams, this Divas match could really mean something.

– Tonight, we’ll find out what’s next for John Cena after what happened at Fastlane.

– Speaking of which, Rusev and Lana were walking backstage. Lawler said they’ll address denying Cena a rematch on Raw.

[Commercial Break]

– Rusev and Lana were in the ring out of break. Rusev raised the U.S. Title and said it’s a symbol of a true champion. Lana said a champion stands tall, above everybody else. Rusev said he doesn’t have to agree to anyone’s terms as champion. Lana cued up stills of Cena vs. Rusev at Fastlane and helpfully narrated them. Rusev said Cena was like all Americans: When it gets tough, Americans give up. Lana said she was surprised by Cena’s rematch request. Lana said Cena was falling asleep on the job on Sunday. Vladimir Putin’s visage was shown on the Titan-Tron and they showed a letter, allegedly written by Putin, to Rusev. Lana read it for us stupid Americans who can’t read Russian. Putin was, of course, proud of Rusev. After she was finished, Rusev said he’d have a great match at Wrestlemania, against an opponent who will be worth his time. But it will never be Cena. “You have been beaten, broken, and crushed,” said Rusev. Jack Swagger’s music interrupted. Apparently he’s interested in a third go-round with Rusev.

Swagger asked Rusev if he was scared of Cena. Swagger earned a cheap pop from the Atlanta crowd and called them Real Americans. Swagger entered the ring and appeared ready to fight Rusev as the crowd chanted “USA!” Swagger did his “we the people” schtick, then attacked Rusev. Swagger clubbed Rusev in the back of the head, and followed it up by clotheslining Rusev off the apron and to the floor. Swagger tried to get him more of Rusev, but Rusev ended up kicking Swagger right in the face outside the ring. He took Swagger down to one knee with kicks. Swagger should’ve stopped while he was ahead. Jumping side kick from Rusev. For the final insult, Rusev applied the Accolade to Swagger. Rusev’s music played and the Russian flag unfurled behind him as Swagger was still in the Accolade. Referees came out to admonish Rusev and the big man finally relented.

– Daniel Bryan vs. Bad News Barrett, in a non-title singles match, is next.

[Commercial Break]

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Smackdown: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

3 – DANIEL BRYAN vs. BAD NEWS BARRETT

R-Truth was on commentary. Barrett kept glancing at the title, which he kept in the corner. “You ever had fatback?” asked Truth. “I’m not aware of what that is,” replied Saxton. Truth kept mistaking Saxton for Jonathan Coachman. Bryan worked the legs of Barrett and tried a surfboard. Instead, he settled for stomping Barrett’s knees into the mat. Barrett came back with a headbutt and suplex. Bryan fired back with forearm shots. Winds of Change connected from Barrett for a two-count at 2:32. As Bryan was sent to ringside, Barrett danced around the ring with the title. They cut to break at 2:52 of the match.

[Commercial Break]

Back at 6:04 with Bryan tied up in the ropes and Barrett delivering knees. Barrett settled into a chin-lock as Truth kept talking to Saxton about his work at ESPN. Bryan hit Barrett with a running clothesline and seemed to be hulking up. He delivered a number of kicks to the chest, registering a two-count in the process. Running dropkick in the corner from Bryan but he missed another one (which the new corner cam caught). Barrett’s title somehow disappeared in the process. It simply fell to ringside, but Barrett was concerned. It led to Bryan dropkicking Barrett through the ropes, then hitting the suicide dive. Bryan countered Wasteland and applied the Yes Lock. Truth took Barrett’s title and hid it under his jacket. Barrett made it to the ropes to break the hold. Kick to the chest by Barrett, then he threw Bryan into the ring post, shoulder-first. He set up for the Bull Hammer, but Bryan exploded out of the corner with the running knee. It was enough for the three-count.

WINNER: Bryan, at 10:09. So much for that comment I made earlier about big wins for Barrett. So I guess the big, grand idea to set up a four-way match at Mania is to have the champion lose to all three challengers. How original!

The finish was replayed. Barrett then noticed that his title was missing again. Truth told Barrett the announcers didn’t see anything. Barrett seemed exasperated by this turn of events.

– On-camera, the announcers talked about the one-year anniversary of the WWE Network.

– A graphic aired for Lesnar vs. Reigns at Wrestlemania.

– They went to a pre-tape of Byron Saxton sitting down with Roman Reigns from earlier in the day. Saxton congratulated Reigns on the win over Bryan. Reigns put over Bryan’s effort and said Bryan knows what it takes to get to where he’s going, and where he’s going is against Brock Lesnar at Mania. Saxton sent it to Paul Heyman’s comments about Reigns on Raw. Saxton then asked Reigns for a response. Reigns said hearing he can’t do something irritates him. After cracking a bad joke, Reigns talked about everything he has to do to prepare for Lesnar. Reigns said normally, he wants to get it done on his own. But he also knows he needs to tap into his resources, talk to his family, and get advice to help prepare him. He said he hopes Lesnar is cocky and arrogant at Mania, because Reigns will be fighting for and representing a proud family. He said he’ll be Lesnar at Wrestlemania. He said he doesn’t care if we believe it; he knows it.

– Fandango made his entrance, with Rosa Mendes dancing in the ring. He’s in action next.

[Commercial Break]

– The announcers congratulated The Bushwhackers for their impending induction into the WWE Hall-of-Fame.

– R-Truth was walking backstage with the I.C. Title. He came upon Dean Ambrose and after exchanging pleasantries, Ambrose asked if Truth is the new champion. Truth talked about beating Barrett for the title. Ambrose said he’s going to want the title back. Truth offered it to him. Ambrose reluctantly agreed to take it. “Two title changes in one nightâ€¦Smackdown is on fire!” said Truth, before exiting the camera shot.

– Curtis Axel came to the ring with a mic, continuing to claim he’s still in the Royal Rumble match. He said he’s been in the match for in excess of 32 hours. They even had an active counter on the Titan-Tron. This would’ve been a lot funnier had Ambrose not already thrown him over the top rope the night after the Rumble on Raw (or was it Smackdown?).

4 – FANDANGO vs. CURTIS AXEL

Axel put the boots to Fandango in the early going, then he threw Fandango over the top rope. Axel pointed to the Wrestlemania sign, allowing Fandango to sneak back in and roll Axel up. A suplex put him down as Fandango went to the top. The leg-drop connected for the victory.

WINNER: Fandango, at 1:02. Fandango is en fuego.

– Backstage (or somewhere), Damien Mizdow was filming his commercial in front of a green screen with two women. The Miz interrupted and told Mizdow how poor of a job he had been doing. He mocked Mizdow and told the director to get an A-lister like him to sell the product. The director said he didn’t know Miz was available but they’d love for him to be in the commercial. He tossed the script aside and Miz said he didn’t even need to know about the product – just give him the lines and he’ll turn it into gold. He requested makeup before they started shooting as a disappointed Mizdow stood to the side of the shot.

– Up next, we’ll see Sting going face-to-face with Triple H at Fastlane.

[Commercial Break]

– It was announced that Bad News Barrett would defend his Intercontinental Title against “multiple opponents” in a Ladder Match at Wrestlemania.

– The exterior of the arena in Atlanta was shown.

– Mr. McMahon’s Muscle & Fitness cover was shownâ€¦again.

– The announcers sent it to a video package on Sting’s career after discussing his involvement at Fastlane. A graphic was then shown for Triple H vs. Sting at Wrestlemania.

– As Adam Rose and the Rosebuds came to the ring, they showed an inset interview with Rose and the Rosebuds. He said he’d be crashing the party that is Wrestlemania this year and he’ll win the Andre the Giant Battle Royal. He certainly wasn’t as chipper in that promo as usual. He faces Goldust next.

[Commercial Break]

5 – ADAM ROSE vs. GOLDUST

Rose went after Goldust aggressively to start. Goldust turned the tide with chops in the corner to Rose. Powerslam by Goldust for two. Rose kicked Goldie in the head, but the Final Cut was hit for the win.

WINNER: Goldust, at 1:01. Goldust vs. Stardust clearly isn’t over; will they get their Wrestlemania match after all?

Goldust was attacked by one of the Rosebuds after the match. It was revealed to be Stardust. Stardust continued to assault Goldust at ringside. Stardust tossed Goldust into the ring and hit his finisher on his brother.

– Bray Wyatt cut a promo from a dark, smoky place. He said he wonders if the “Dead Man” can hear him at all. He said maybe the man is clinging to whatever life he has left. He called himself a “serpent.” Wyatt called him by name, saying Undertaker’s ignorance mocks him. Wyatt said he’d go to the deepest, darkest depths of hell to see his face. He asked Taker to show himself and find him.

– Dolph Ziggler made his entrance for the main event, joined by his two partners. The Fastlane rematch is next.

[Commercial Break]

– As the heels came to the ring, they showed a video package chronicling the “feud” between Rollins and Jon Stewart.

6 – ERICK ROWAN & RYBACK & DOLPH ZIGGLER vs. KANE & THE BIG SHOW & SETH ROLLINS

Kane and Rowan went at it to start. Kane tried a cross-body, but Rowan caught him and delivered a fall-away slam. Rowan tagged in Ziggler, who backed out of a suplex and dropkicked Kane down. Ziggler got the better of Rollins with a splash and an elbowdrop. Show tagged in and tossed Ziggler around. They went to break at 2:48 of the match.

[Commercial Break]

Back at 6:43 of the match with Kane in control of Ziggler with a chin-lock. Ziggler worked out, and tried to get in some offense, but was unsuccessful. Rollins tag in and went to work on Ziggler. Show hit his second-rope splash for only a two-count. In desperation, Ziggler DDT’d Kane. The crowd was behind Ryback with “feed me more” chants. Ryback finally tagged in at 9:52. Thesz Press on Rollins. Press slam followed. Meat-Hook clothesline took Rollins down, then J&J Security was taken out by the big man. Ryback got both Rollins and Joey Mercury up for Shellshock, but Show prevented the awesomeness from happening. The match broke down at this point with everyone getting involved. Rollins superkicked Ryback while Ryback was on his knees. Rowan tossed Jamie Noble into the ring. Ryback avoided a curb stomp and Ziggler superkicked him into a Shellshock.

WINNERS: Rowan, Ziggler, and Ryback, at 12:25.

The end of the match was replayed. The babyfaces celebrated their victory as the show faded out.

Did you watch Thursday’s Smackdown episode? Send your 0-10 score & Reax to pwtorch@gmail.com for our TV Reax feature.

Greg Parks has been covering WWE Smackdown for PWTorch.com since January of 2007. He is the host of “Moonlighting with Greg Parks,” a PWTorch VIP-exclusive audio show posted each weekend. Follow him on Twitter @gregmparks for live Tweeting during Raw, Impact, and PPVs, as well as other bits of wisdom. Comments, questions and feedback are welcome, and can be sent to g_man9784@yahoo.com.