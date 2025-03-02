FREE PODCAST 3/2 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Should Reigns or Rollins be Champ at end of WM31, where’s the WrestleMania fire, Hits & Misses from Raw, Samoa Joe’s future, TNA, Rey, more (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (3-3-2015), PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell filled in for Wade Keller and was joined by Jason Powell of Prowrestling.net to discuss with live callers the previous night’s Raw, the WrestleMania build missing so many top stars and feeling like the build should be for Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Bryan instead of Brock vs. Roman Reigns, should Seth Rollins or Roman be champion after WrestleMania, Raw Hits & Misses, and much more. Plus, the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow on Samoa Joe, TNA’s standing, Rey Mysterio to AAA, and more.

