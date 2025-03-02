FREE PODCAST 3/2 – WKPWP NXT on USA Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (2-26-2020) Best & Worst Ten Transitions from NXT to main roster, plus review of episode with Belair vs. Ripley, Forgotten Sons turn (115 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (2-26-2020), PWTorch’s Kelly Wells, Tom Stoup, and Nate Lindberg discussed Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair, the sudden Forgotten Sons face turn, and more from that night’s episode. They also listed their picks for the top ten and bottom ten transitions from NXT to the main roster.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO