30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (3/6/1995): Shawn Michaels vs. British Bulldog, WrestleMania 11 press conference highlights, plus McMahon & Cornette on commentary, Duke Droese, Backlund, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 30 years ago this week in the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter paper copy…



KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

MARCH 6, 1995

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #324 )

Brief scenes from the Wrestlemania XI press conference aired and the new opening montage aired.

(1) Shawn Michaels (w/Sid) faced British Bulldog. During Bulldog’s ring introduction, as fireworks went off, a wide angle showed bleachers of totally empty seats which the WWF usually goes to great lengths to avoid showing. Jim Cornette referred to Sid as “Psycho” several times in the opening minutes. Bulldog took early offense on Michaels, including a hard clothesline sending Michaels over the top rope. Michaels locked on a figure-four style armlock. Bulldog lifted Michaels while still in the armlock and dropped him to the mat. Sid caught Michaels when he was backdropped over the top rope.

Michaels propelled over the top rope with a splash on Bulldog for a near fall. After Bulldog took a bump over the top rope, he grabbed his knee. Entering the third segment 20 minutes into the match, the two had a high-speed collision. Bulldog came up with a sleeper on Michaels. After a press and a crotch drop over the top rope, Bulldog sent Michaels into the corner. Michaels took a Flair flip over the turnbuckle. Moments later Sid kicked Bulldog from behind into the ringpost. When Bulldog came back into the ring, Michaels rolled him up for a near fall. Immediately Michaels KO’d Bulldog with a superkick for a three count. McMahon sold the kick as something Diesel should fear at Wrestlemania…

-Highlights aired of the Wrestlemania XI press conference.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWTorch ’90s Pastcast” with Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

(2) Bob Backlund won a squash.

Vince McMahon announced Bob would be facing Bret Hart at WrestleMania in an I-quit match. Cornette said Jerry Lawler reiterated that Bret Hart is racist…

-A promo aired for Bret vs. Lawler scheduled as next week’s main event…

(3) Duke Droese beat Steven Dunn (w/Harvey Wippleman). During the match, McMahon interviewed Lawler but hung up on him when Lawler insulted Bret Hart’s parents. When Dunn tried to take Droese’s garbage can, Droese kicked him and the contents of the can spilled to the floor. Droese then found a $100 bill stuck to a banana peel and celebrated in mid-ring by holding his lucky find in the air. McMahon said the moral is that it pays to pick up trash…

-A music video to the “WrestleMania” song recapped this edition of Raw…

FINAL THOUGHTS: Overall a strong show. The Michaels-Bulldog match was solid. The press conference played well on TV and made WrestleMania appear to be a big deal. The music video was a nice touch at the end.