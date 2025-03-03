FREE PODCAST 3/3 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago: WWE Hall of Fame prospects, CM Punk-Rey Mysterio feud, Michaels-Undertaker finish idea, live callers (173 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Mar. 3 and 4, 2010.

On the Mar. 3, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and co-host PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill take phone calls and email questions throughout the live 60 minutes on a variety of topics starting with WWE NXT, predictions on March 8 ratings, the C.M. Punk-Rey Mysterio feud, an idea for how to end Shawn Michaels vs. Undertaker with a twist, and more. Also, in the 16 minute previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, the McNeill Mailbag returns with Pat and Wade answering VIP member questions from the Pat McNeill Zone.

Then on the Mar. 4, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and co-host PWTorch Nostalgia specialist Brian Hoops responded to phone calls, emails, and chat room questions on topics in the news including an overview of “Mad Dog” Vachon in the Hall of Fame, HOF candidate Yea or Nay – Owen Hart, Dean Malenko, Ultimo Dragon, Yokozuna, Angelo Poffo’s influence on the wrestling business, Rob Van Dam on March 8, potential changes on March 8, Vince McMahon’s ego on March 8, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Caldwell and Hoops discuss Bryan Danielson on NXT, potential for Danielson vs. Chris Jericho down the road, AWA Hall of Fame, Roddy Piper’s relationship with the Harts, and more.

