VIP PODCAST 3/3 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Punk unleashes on Rock, Seth, and Cena, plus Rhea vs. Sky, War Machine vs. Creeds, Gunther-Jey angle, Gable buys Lucha powers, more (20 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Mar. 3 edition of WWE Raw which included C.M. Punk unleashing on The Rock, John Cena, and Seth Rollins in a hot opening segment. Also, Iyo Sky pinning Rhea Ripley in a surprise title change, another Gunther-Jey angle, War Machine defends against The Creeds, a big MSG Raw line-up taking shape, Chad Gable buys supposed Lucha powers, and more.
