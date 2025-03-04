FREE PODCAST 3/3 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Adams: Cena turn fallout, Punk unleashing on Rock, Rhea loss with live chat, emails, live callers (181 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Adams to discuss WWE Raw on Netflix. They begin with a reaction to Rhea Ripley losing her title to Iyo Sky and whether Rhea was made to look bad in how she lost and how she reacted to the loss, and then what might that mean? Then they rave about C.M. Punk’s promo and wonder if Dwayne Johnson will be upset or okay with it. From there, the of course talk about the follow-up on the John Cena heel turn, the latest Gunther-Jey Uso angle, Bron Breakker’s character, and much more with live callers, chat interactions, and emails throughout.

