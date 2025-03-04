FREE PODCAST 3/4 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (3-2-2020) Drew gives three Claymore Kicks to Lesnar, Baszler’s Raw debut, Styles vs. Black, Orton RKO’s Beth, on-site report, callers (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (3-2-2020), Wade was joined by PWTorch Dailycast host Mike McMahon to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers. They discuss Drew McIntyre delivering three Claymore kicks to Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton explaining himself before RKO’ing Beth Phoenix, The Street Profits beat Seth Rollins & Murphy to capture the WWE Raw Tag Titles, Shayna Baszler’s Raw in-ring debut against Kairi Sane, and more. They also talk with an on-site correspondent from Brooklyn, N.Y. and answer Mailbag questions.

