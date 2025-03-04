VIP PODCAST 3/4 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-4-2007): Impact & Smackdown analysis including Christian, Samoa Joe, Lashley, Shelley, Cornette, Angle, MVP, more (71 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the James Caldwell and Mike Roe for a review of the Mar. 1, 2007 TNA Impact on Spike TV and Mar. 2, 2007 WWE Smackdown.

TNA Impact included Christian, Tyson Tomko, Bob Backlund, Alex Shelley, Jim Cornette, Kurt Angle, Team 3D, LAX, Samoa Joe, and more.

WWE Smackdown included Bobby Lashley, Mr. Kennedy, MVP, Matt Hardy, Shannon Moore, Jimmy Wang Yang, Chavo Guerrero, Gregory Helms, and more

