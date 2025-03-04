AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (3/5): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Where: Sacramento, Calif. at Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

How To Watch: On tape delay on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,450 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,832. The arena has a capacity of 3,849 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Cope vs. Wheeler Yuta

Kris Statlander & Thunder Rosa vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford

Swerve Strickland and Ricochet contract signing

Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (2/26): Keller’s report on Takeshita vs. Cassidy for International Title, Bryan Keith vs. Ospreay in Bounty Match, Purrazzo vs. Harley Cameron, plus Hangman, MJF, Swerve & Nana

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Shelton Benjamin on what it was like to work with Kurt Angle in WWE, the happiest time of his career