VIP PODCAST 3/4 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 1 of 2 (2-7-2018): Raw and Smackdown talking points, Booker T-Corey Graves, UFC review and preview, NJPW New Beginning preview with Okada-Sanada, C.M. Punk-Jackson (73 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to part one of the Feb. 7, 2018 episode. Topics included:
CURRENT EVENTS
- WWE Raw and Smackdown talking points
- Booker T-Corey Graves dynamic
- UFC review and preview
- NJPW New Beginning preview with Okada-Sanada
- Todd’s reaction to hearing the news live on the show of a C.M. Punk vs. Mike Jackson fight.
