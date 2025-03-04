News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 3/4 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 1 of 2 (2-7-2018): Raw and Smackdown talking points, Booker T-Corey Graves, UFC review and preview, NJPW New Beginning preview with Okada-Sanada, C.M. Punk-Jackson (73 min.)

March 4, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to part one of the Feb. 7, 2018 episode. Topics included:

CURRENT EVENTS

  • WWE Raw and Smackdown talking points
  • Booker T-Corey Graves dynamic
  • UFC review and preview
  • NJPW New Beginning preview with Okada-Sanada
  • Todd’s reaction to hearing the news live on the show of a C.M. Punk vs. Mike Jackson fight.

