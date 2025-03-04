Paul Levesque releases video teasing Travis Scott making WWE in-ring debut

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Travis Scott’s overwhelmingly positive reaction to his participation in John Cena’s heel turn at Elimination Chamber with The Rock and Cody Rhodes last weekend could potentially lead to Scott making his in-ring debut for WWE in the future.

In a video shared on social media by Paul Levesque, Scott is shown expressing his excitement with the feeling of being in the ring and the reaction of the fans to Cena’s heel turn. Scott told Levesque he might have had more fun performing in the ring than performing his music at concerts during the video, which Levesque responds to by saying we might see Scott in the ring soon.

Scott went on to say he’s hooked on wrestling and wants to build a ring at all of his houses. Scott was also shown embracing The Rock in the video. The Rock is shown smiling in response to Scott’s reaction to his participation on the angle. The Rock is shown saying that Scott will come back to WWE 100 pounds bigger in a joking manner.

Scott appeared with The Rock at Elimination Chamber last weekend as The Rock awaited Cody’s Rhodes’s decision as to whether or not he would give his soul to The Rock. After Cody emphatically turned The Rock down, John Cena turned heel and kicked Cody in the groin before viciously attacking him with his own Rolex and the WWE Undisputed Championship title.

The Rock and Scott also participated in the attack. Scott delivered a particularly brutal sounding slap to Rhodes’s face as it was pinned down to the mat. Cody’s face appeared to be bruised after the show. Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer reported that Rhodes suffered a busted eardrum and a black eye as the result of the attack from Cena, The Rock, and Scott.

Scott has not been outright blamed for Rhodes’s injuries, but The Rock did note during his post-show press conference appearance that he told Scott before the angle that if he got involved, to make it count. “He slapped the shit out of Cody,” said The Rock. “He was really hyped up.”

Scott is one of the most popular rappers in the world. His song “Fein” is part of The Rock’s new entrance theme remix and his new song, “4×4,” debuted as the new theme for Raw on Netflix.