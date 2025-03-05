FREE PODCAST 3/4 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann talk fallout from Cena heel turn and reason for optimism that Cena is all-in on this, Rock motivations, storyline gaps, Punk’s promo (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They discuss these topics:
- The shocking John Cena heel turn and reason for optimism that Cena is all-in on this
- Examining Rock’s motivations and the backstage politics of his involvement
- Ideas on how to fill what appear to be storyline gaps with Cena’s heel turn
- Gushing about the C.M. Punk promo with one caveat
- Rock’s spinning during the post-show media Q&A including Sam Roberts causing Rock to squirm a bit
- Bianca Belair post-Chamber promo reacting to Jade Cargill attacking Naomi
