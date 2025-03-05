FREE PODCAST 3/4 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann talk fallout from Cena heel turn and reason for optimism that Cena is all-in on this, Rock motivations, storyline gaps, Punk’s promo (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They discuss these topics:

The shocking John Cena heel turn and reason for optimism that Cena is all-in on this

Examining Rock’s motivations and the backstage politics of his involvement

Ideas on how to fill what appear to be storyline gaps with Cena’s heel turn

Gushing about the C.M. Punk promo with one caveat

Rock’s spinning during the post-show media Q&A including Sam Roberts causing Rock to squirm a bit

Bianca Belair post-Chamber promo reacting to Jade Cargill attacking Naomi

