VIP PODCAST 3/4 – Everything with Rich & Wade: AEW Revolution preview, more on Elimination Chamber, McAfee and booing Canadians, Iyo-Belair-Ripley, Rey Fenix (111 min.)

- Iyo Sky’s title win and Rhea Ripley’s unflattering reaction to her undisciplined finish to the match
- What options exist for Iyo, Bianca Belair, and Ripley going forward to WrestleMania
- The Sami Zayn-Kevin Owens match, Randy Orton’s role, and what’s next
- The “state run media” style propaganda style video on The Rock that aired during Elimination Chamber
- Pat McAfee’s comments about Canadian fans booing the Star Spangled Banner
- Thoughts on WWE ID vs. AEW when it comes to the Bayne-Zayda Steel GCW match
- Thoughts on Natalya participating in the NWA Crockett Cup and GCW Bloodsport
- The likelihood now of Rey Fenix heading to WWE and should he join Penta, or does Penta have unrealized singles potential that should play out instead
- A preview of AEW Dynamite
- A full preview of AEW Revolution
- Mailbag topics on WWE Raw, Seth-Punk-Roman, and Travis Scott
