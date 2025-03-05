VIP PODCAST 3/4 – Everything with Rich & Wade: AEW Revolution preview, more on Elimination Chamber, McAfee and booing Canadians, Iyo-Belair-Ripley, Rey Fenix (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

Iyo Sky’s title win and Rhea Ripley’s unflattering reaction to her undisciplined finish to the match

What options exist for Iyo, Bianca Belair, and Ripley going forward to WrestleMania

The Sami Zayn-Kevin Owens match, Randy Orton’s role, and what’s next

The “state run media” style propaganda style video on The Rock that aired during Elimination Chamber

Pat McAfee’s comments about Canadian fans booing the Star Spangled Banner

Thoughts on WWE ID vs. AEW when it comes to the Bayne-Zayda Steel GCW match

Thoughts on Natalya participating in the NWA Crockett Cup and GCW Bloodsport

The likelihood now of Rey Fenix heading to WWE and should he join Penta, or does Penta have unrealized singles potential that should play out instead

A preview of AEW Dynamite

A full preview of AEW Revolution

Mailbag topics on WWE Raw, Seth-Punk-Roman, and Travis Scott

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO