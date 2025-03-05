News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 3/4 – Everything with Rich & Wade: AEW Revolution preview, more on Elimination Chamber, McAfee and booing Canadians, Iyo-Belair-Ripley, Rey Fenix (111 min.)

March 5, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

  • Iyo Sky’s title win and Rhea Ripley’s unflattering reaction to her undisciplined finish to the match
  • What options exist for Iyo, Bianca Belair, and Ripley going forward to WrestleMania
  • The Sami Zayn-Kevin Owens match, Randy Orton’s role, and what’s next
  • The “state run media” style propaganda style video on The Rock that aired during Elimination Chamber
  • Pat McAfee’s comments about Canadian fans booing the Star Spangled Banner
  • Thoughts on WWE ID vs. AEW when it comes to the Bayne-Zayda Steel GCW match
  • Thoughts on Natalya participating in the NWA Crockett Cup and GCW Bloodsport
  • The likelihood now of Rey Fenix heading to WWE and should he join Penta, or does Penta have unrealized singles potential that should play out instead
  • A preview of AEW Dynamite
  • A full preview of AEW Revolution
  • Mailbag topics on WWE Raw, Seth-Punk-Roman, and Travis Scott

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025