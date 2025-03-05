NJPW 53 Ann. Show lineup announced featuring Goto vs. Tanahashi, Desperado vs. Akira, ELP open challenge

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW has announced the lineup for their 53 Ann. Show on March 6, which will be headlined by Hirooki Goto making his first defense of the IWGP World Hvt. Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi.

The card also features IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion El Desperado vs. Francesco Akira, and ELP putting up the NJPW World TV Championship on the line with an open challenge. The show will air live in English and Japanese on NJPW World.

The entire lineup for the event is as follows:

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Hirooki Goto defends vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion El Desperado vs. Francesco Akira

Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji vs. Evil & Dick Togo & Yujiro Takahashi & Sho

Gabe Kidd & Drilla Moloney vs. Ren Narita & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Taichi & Yuya Uemura & Taka Michinoku vs. Sanada & Taichi Ishimori & Gedo

Ryohei Oiwa & Hartley Jackson vs. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens

NJPW World TV Champion El Phantasmo vs. mystery opponent in an Open Challenge match

Check back tomorrow on the site for coverage of the event tomorrow from PWTorch contributor Chris Lansdell and PWTorch columnist Sean Radican.