AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (3/5): Keller’s report on final AEW Revolution PPV hype, Ricochet & Okada vs. Swerve & Brody, Copeland vs. Wheeler Yuta, Swerve-Ricochet contract signing

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

MARCH 4, 2025

SACRAMENTA, CALIF. AT SACRAMENTO MEMORIAL AUDITORIUM

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & MAX

Commentators: Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 2,777 tickets had been distributed as of right before showtime. The AEW set-up was 3,098, so it is short of a sellout. The arena has a capacity of 3,849 spectators when configured for concerts, but the wrestling stage cuts off some of that capacity.

[HOUR ONE]

-They went right to a wide shot from the last row in the upper deck of the interior of the vintage looking venue as pyro blasted and Excalibur introduced the show.

-They cut to MJF outside the arena in an alley speaking about “Hangman” Adam Page. He said people say Hangman did nothing wrong, but he disagrees. He said Hangman poked and prodded the devil. He said what he did to Christopher Daniels was light work. He said he likes to play with his food before eating it. “You got me wanting to prove a point to your shitty little mark fanclub,” he said. He said he’s not hard to find because he’s in the streets of Sacramento. He said if he wants to talk about Buckshots, he’s got a bullet with a name on it. He leaned into the camera and yelled at the top of his lungs, “Hangman! Hangman! Hangman! You want to shoot, Cowboy? Then saddle up, (bleeped MFer), and let’s ride!”

-Tony Schiavone stood mid-ring and said it’s time for the contract signing for Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet for no. 1 contendership. Swerve came out, led by Prince Nana. Ricochet then walked out. Excalibur said Ricochet & Kazuchika Okada vs. Swerve & Brody King would main event Dynamite.

Announced Matches & Other Notes