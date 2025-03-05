VIP PODCAST 3/5 – The Fix Mailbag Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (2-7-2018): Mike Awesome, Michael Hayes, Big Cass, UFC P4P, Dunne, Conor’s legacy, Chyna, Reigns after WM34, Star Ratings for Short Matches, NXT Champ rankings, WWE Speak, Enzo firing (58 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Feb. 7, 2018 episode of The Fix Mailbag. Todd covers MMA topics and then they answer emails from VIP members:

Mike Awesome

Michael Hayes

Big Cass

UFC P4P

Pete Dunne

Conor McGregor’s legacy

Chyna

Roman Reigns after WM34

Star Ratings for Short Matches

NXT Champ rankings

WWE Speak

Enzo firing

And more

