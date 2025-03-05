News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 3/5 – The Fix Mailbag Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (2-7-2018): Mike Awesome, Michael Hayes, Big Cass, UFC P4P, Dunne, Conor’s legacy, Chyna, Reigns after WM34, Star Ratings for Short Matches, NXT Champ rankings, WWE Speak, Enzo firing (58 min.)

March 5, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Feb. 7, 2018 episode of The Fix Mailbag. Todd covers MMA topics and then they answer emails from VIP members:

  • Mike Awesome
  • Michael Hayes
  • Big Cass
  • UFC P4P
  • Pete Dunne
  • Conor McGregor’s legacy
  • Chyna
  • Roman Reigns after WM34
  • Star Ratings for Short Matches
  • NXT Champ rankings
  • WWE Speak
  • Enzo firing
  • And more

NOTE: View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025