FREE PODCAST 3/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Meyers discuss Drew and Priest on a collision path, Cena’s turn, Orton’s return, more (83 min.)

March 6, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Mike Meyers Acknowledge:

  • A tumultuous week of wrestling
  • Drew and Priest on a collision path
  • The F Bomb gets dropped
  • Cena finally turned?
  • Jade takes out Naomi; Belair’s next?
  • How do Iyo and Ripley fit in?
  • Ripley’s excellent post-loss interview
  • Can we get Becky & Rollins vs. A.J. Lee & C.M. Punk?
  • What is Roman’s spot at WrestleMania?
  • Is Jey and Gunther in danger of running out of steam?
  • Styles, Logan, Balor, and Breakker?
  • Is Kross a ghost?
  • Cena must terminate R-Truth
  • Randy Orton returns
  • Is WrestleMania’s Tiffy tale in trouble?
  • …and more

