FREE PODCAST 3/6 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Martin talk why Goldberg-Reigns is doomed, Cena-Fiend, what could change NXT vs. AEW ratings, New Jack book review, more (147 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (3-6-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Todd Martin from the PWTorch VIP Podcast “The Fix with Todd Martin.” They begin by discussing the latest episodes of WWE Smackdown and WWE Monday Night Raw including the Goldberg-Roman Reigns situation and why its doomed, the start of the John Cena-Fiend feud, and the Randy Orton-Beth Phoenix segment. Then they preview WWE Elimination Chamber. Then Todd’s review of NXT on USA and AEW Dynamite with a closing discussion about the ratings for NXT and AEW so far and what might change the current viewership levels of the two shows. In a bonus segment at the end, the first half of Todd’s review of the new “extreme memoire” by New Jack of SMW and ECW fame.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO