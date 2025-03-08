FREE PODCAST 3/8 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (3-4-2020) Revolution fallout with Moxley celebration, Jake the Snake debuts, MJF gloats, new faction, mailbag, on-site report (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (3-4-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch.com’s Zack Heydorn to discuss the AEW Dynamite episode on TNT with live callers and mailbag questions along with an on-site correspondent from Denver, Col. They discuss the Revolution fallout with Moxley’s celebration, Jake “The Snake” Roberts debuting, MJF gloating, the new faction with Pac and the Lucha Bros., more tension with Hangman Page and Matt Jackson, and more. They also answer mailbag questions including whether AEW can actually grow its audience and talk with an on-site correspondent who attended in Denver. Col. with details on being in the arena and Dark taping results.

