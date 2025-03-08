FREE PODCAST 3/8 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Justin Credible talks Bill Demott controversy and how wrestlers should be trained in 2015, is WM31 hugely disappointing already (94 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (3-6-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviewed former ECW Champion Justin Credible on a variety of topics including the Bill Demott controversy and how should wrestlers be trained in 2015, is WM31 hugely disappointing already, and more. Live callers and email topics are sprinkled in.

