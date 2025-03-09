AEW REVOLUTION RESULTS (3/9): Keller’s report with analysis of Moxley vs. Copeland, Omega vs. Fletcher, Omega vs Takeshita, Storm vs. Mariah May, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW REVOLUTION PPV REPORT

MARCH 9, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. AT CRYPTO ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON PAY-PER-VIEW

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz, Nigel McGuinness, Jim Ross



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 11,365 tickets had been distributed as of right before showtime. The AEW set-up was 11,745, so it’ll be basically a sellout. The arena holds 20,000 when configure for basketball.

ON-SITE COVERAGE NOTES

PWTorch's Tej Narayanan is in attendance at the arena covering the event on site for us. His comments will be included in this report with "T.N, On-Site Notes" denoting when it's reporting from him inside the arena.

[PRE-SHOW]

(A) HOLOGRAM & KOMANDER (w/Alex Abrahantes) beat BLAKE CHRISTIAN & LEE JOHNSON

WINNER: Hologram & Komander in 10:00.

(T.N. On-Site Notes: L.A. is popping huge for this match. A very heavy Latinx crowd.)

(B) DANIEL GARCIA & ADAM COLE & RODERICK STRONG & KYLE O’REILLY vs. SHANE TAYLOR & CARLIE BRAVO & SHAWN DEAN & LEE MORIARTY

WINNERS: Garcia & Cole & Strong & O’Reilly in 9;00.

Chris Jericho attacked Gravity and unmasked him. Bandido tried to make the save, but was beat down. He covered his brother’s face with a towel. Their mother and sister ran in to check on them.

(T.N. On-Site Notes: The unmasking got extreme passionate boos. Kids were crying near me.)

(C) BIG BOOM A.J. & ORANGE CASSIDY & MARK BRISCOE (w/The Rizzler, Big Justice) vs. MASON MADDEN & MANSOOR & JOHNNY TV (w/Taya Valkyrie)

WINNERS: Big Boom A.J. & Cassidy & Briscoe.

(T.N. On-Site Notes: The arena is full, including on the hard-cam side.)

[MAIN SHOW]

(1) “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE vs. MJF

(T.N. On-Site Notes: Initial crowd response is pretty equal between MJF and Hangman, surprisingly.)

When MJF made his entrance, actor Ken Jeong was shown giving him a thumbs down. Fans chanted “Cowboy Shit!” early. MJF gloated after some early offense and was booed. MJF made a comeback and then yelled that Hangman isn’t a main event personality and yelled, “My company!” MJF avoided a Buckshot Lariat and then landed a Alabama Slam and a guillotine DDT for a near fall.

Hamgman spit in MJF’s face and landed a short-arm lariat. When he set up the Buckshot Lariat, MJF rolled to the floor. MJF praised MJF’s smarts. MJF then applied a crossface back in the ring. He shifted into an armbreaker mid-ring. Hangman draped his boot over the bottom rope to force a break.

MJF took it to Hangman at ringside, then grabbed Schiavone’s headset and said he’s “the f—ing man around here.” Hangman and MJF countered each other at ringside in setting up tombstones. MJF eventually landed a leaping tombstone onto an unfolded chair at ringside. Taz said he had never seen that done before that way. Schiavone said Hangman’s neck had to break. The doc came over to check on Hangman. MJF entered the ring and began to hope for a countout win. Hangman beat the count so teh match continued. MJF began to cry. MJF yelled, “Why you? Why not me?!” Taz said MJF was showing insecurity and jealousy.

Hangman countered MJF and delivered a Dead Eye and then landed Angel’s Wings. Hangman then waited for MJF to stand so he could hit a Buckshot. MJF sat up, looking dazed. Hangman landed the Buckshot for the clean win. Taz said Hangman and MJF were with AEW at the start of AEW and they delivered a great opening PPV match in Los Angeles. Excalibur agreed they were foundations of the company and also all of pro wrestling.

WINNER: Hangman in 19:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good to see a clean, decisive win in the PPV opener to set the tone. Overall, an intense battle that knew its place on the card and didn’t spam finishers or kickouts or violence. The key story of MJF avoiding Hangman’s Buckshot and the biggest spots of the match really stood out.)

(2) MERCEDES MONE vs. MOMO WATANABE – AEW TBS Title match

(T.N. On-Site Notes: Big dropoff in crowd reaction during the ring entrances for Watanabe and Mercedes.)

The bell rang 30 minutes into the hour. They battled back and forth early. Mercedes landed a powerbomb off the ring apron onto the floor at 5:00. An actual “CEO!” chant rang out.

When Watanabe took over, she mocked some of Mercedes’s mannerisms and then applied a chicken wing submission. Mercedes rolled Watanabe into a leverage two count. Mercedes then landed a backstabber. She followed up with a Meteora for a near fall. Mercedes looked frustrated afterward. Watanabe avoided a double-knees charge in the corner and took control. Watanabe landed a leaping double-knee drop onto Mercedes on the ring apron and then scored a two count.

Mercedes came back quickly and applied a crossface center-ring. Dueling chants of “Let’s Go Momo / CEO!” rang out as they battled mid-ring. Mercedes came out on top with a powerbomb for a near fall. Watanabe landed a top rope uranage for a near fall at 16:00. She followed with double underhook suplex for a two count. Watanabe landed several round kicks to Mercedes’s chest and head for a two count.

Mercedes avoided a top rope leap by Watanabe and then landed the Moné Maker followed by her submission finisher for a clean tapout win.

WINNER: Mercedes in 18:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Another good match. Maybe a bit long given the crowd’s lack of investment in Watanabe, but they filled their time nicely. Another clean finish.)

(T.N. On-Site Notes: Fans were distracted around 10 minutes into the match with a big crowd fight. The fans were not invested in the near falls.)

(3) RICOCHET vs. SWERVE STRICKLAND (w/Prince Nana)

They fought back and forth early. When the action went to ringside at 4:00 with Swerve on the attack, Nana got in Swerve’s face about keeping it in the ring. Swerve shoved Nana down. Nigel had just been talking about Nana’s ultimatum. Swerve looked regretful immediately. Nana wasn’t accepting any explanation. He dismissively waved his arms and said he was done and walked to the back. Fans booed. Nigel said Nana showed his true colors. Ricochet then kicked a distracted Swerve and took over.

The commentators acknowledged Leslie Jones from “Saturday Night Live” was yelling at Ricochet in the front row. Ricochet yelled back at her. Ricochet landed a turning powerslam at 11:00 for a near fall. Ricochet came back with a huracanrana off the ring apron. Both tumbled to teh floor. Ricochet stood first and threw Swerve onto the Spanish announce desk. He then stood on it and set up a move. Swerve countered and drove Ricochet’s shoulder and neck back onto the table.

Swerve threw Ricochet into the ring and then climbed to the top rope and landed a Swerve Stomp for a two count at 14:00. Ricochet rallied. Nana ran back to ringside and grabbed his robe back. Ricochet leaped through the ropes and landed on Nana. He then took the robe back and put it on. Swerve then leaped through the ropes at Ricochet. They adjusted mid-move and Ricochet reversed Swerve who landed almost head-first onto the ringside mat. Ricochet threw Swerve back into the ring.

Ricochet then gave Swerve the Vertigo for a near fall while still wearing the robe. Swerve kicked out at two. Nana entered the ring and took back the robe. Ricochet rolled up Swerve for a two count during the chaos. Swerve then landed two House Calls for a near fall. Swerve then landed another and scored a three count.

Excalibur said they have crowned a new top contender. Swerve picked up the robe and folded it up. He limped over to Nana and kneeled in respect as he handed it back to him. Nana hugg3ed Swerve and then broke into his dance. Fans popped and danced.

WINNER: Swerve in 19:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Another good match with a raised energy level from the prior match. This sets up Swerve to face the Jon Moxley-Adam Copeland winner. The Nana drama ultimately felt weird, but the crowd loved the reconciliation and dance party.)

(4) KAZUCHIKA OKADA vs. BRODY KING – Continental Title match

(T.N. On-Site Notes: Brody got a big hometown reaction. Okada came out next and got the biggest reaction of the night.)

The bell rang 19 minutes into the hour. The crowd popped for Okada getting chopped early. Brody dropped Okada with two clotheslines and a big backdrop. Brody leaped onto Okada at ringside. He played to the crowd, then charged Okada with a crossbody against the ringside barricade as Okada was sitting on a chair. Back in the ring he crashed into Okada in the corner with a cannonball and scored a two count at 9:00.

When Okada made a comeback, he brought a chair into the ring. As the ref got rid of the chair, Okada hit Brody with his belt. The ref scored a two count. Schiavone said Okada’s chair diversion didn’t work. Brody countered a Rainmaker attempt. Okada, though, came back and landed a Rainmaker for the win.

WINNER: Okada in 12:00 to retain the International Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Given King’s level of push, it made sense this was the shortest match of the night. The finish wasn’t a surprise. Okada continues to be solid for the most part in the ring, but also coasting a bit. I wouldn’t have at all minded an upset here to give Brody a boost and spark something that jostles Okada out of the nonchalance of his current zone.)

(T.N. On-Site Notes: Brody getting pinned deflated the crowd. They really wanted him to win.)

(5) HURT SYNDICATE (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin w/MVP) vs. THE OUTRUNNERS (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) – AEW Tag Team Title match

Lashley dominated early. Turbo hot-tagged in a few minutes in and stumbled as he went after Shelton. The crowd reacted. Truth knocked Lashley off the ring apron. They had Shelton down and did their bit playing to the crowd before dropping stereo elbows. Lashley entered the ring and took over. Truth threw Lashley into the ringside steps. Turbo and Shelton, meanwhile, exchanged strikes mid-ring. A minute later Shelton finished Turbo for the expected clean win. They showed Action Andretti & Lio Rush smiling at ringside.

WINNER: Hurt Syndicate to retain the AEW Tag Team Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: If there was ever a gimmick that excused being clunky and somewhat awful at pro wrestling, it the mega-wound-up retro act of the Outrunners. That said, they shouldn’t get anywhere near a serious act or championship match in pro wrestling again.)

(T.N. On-Site Notes: The crowd was surprisingly quiet for The Outrunners entrance)

(6) “TIMELESS” TONI STORM (w/Luther) vs. MARIAH MAY – Falls Count Anywhere match for the AEW Women’s Title

Jim Ross joined in on commentary. Mariah came out first. When Toni came out, Mariab attacked her on the stage. Excalibur said this is the third match in the trilogy. Mariah took a swing at Luther. When she held up a zapper, Luther tried to take it. She dropkicked him into a table and he took a nasty bump backwards. Fans chanted “Holy shit!” and then “Let’s Go Toni!” Toni powerbombed Mariah off the stage through a table. Another “Holy shit!” chant broke out.

As they fought at ringside, Ross said he’s never seen a women’s match so hard-hitting and violent. Toni ended up bleeding heavily from her forehead. When they showed a close-up of the bloodflow on the big screen, fans gasped. Mariah then hung Toni upside down in the corner and charged at her and knocked a chair into her. When Toni sat up, she couldn’t see well from the blood.

Toni and Mariah each brought metal buckets into the ring. They each had a roll of white athletic tape and wrapped and then tipped their fists in broken glass that was in their buckets. Ross said the fans were emotionally invested. Toni landed the first punch. She then poured the broken glass out of the buckets. Toni then used the broken neck of the champaign bottle. Mariah came back with a low blow. Excalibur said it was rapidly becoming a horror film.

Mariah took Toni out of the corner with a huracanrana onto the glass. She followed up and scored a two count. Mariah was now bleeding heavily. An overhead cam showed Toni’s face a crimson mask. An “AEW!” chant broke out. Toni landed a Storm Zero for a near fall next. Ross wondered how much more they can could take. Nigel said this was for the sickos.

Toni grabbed her shoe from ringside. Mariah ran to the stage. Toni whipped her with her belt several times. Mariah took over. Fans stood and chanted, “This is awesome!” Ross said they are showing their respect and appreciation for what they are seeing. Nigel said they were sickos. Storm bashed Mariah with her shoe over and over and then leaped off of a storage crate onto a table with a piledriver for the win. “Thank god it’s over!” exclaimed Ross. “Thank god it’s over.” Schiavone said he has now seen it all. Ross called it a Hollywood ending.

WINNER: Storm in 13:00 to retain the AEW Women’s Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: This got a great response for the crowd who ate up the horror movie violence. Ross is right that images of this match will live on for a long time in the minds of fans. On balance, I’m not sure if they gain more than they lose from matches that go that far in terms of turning off more fans than what they gain from those they’re super-serving.)

(7) KONOSUKE TAKESHITA (w/Don Callis) vs. KENNY OMEGA – International Title match

Taz replaced Nigel on commentary. The bell rang 10 minutes into the third hour. Omega launched himself onto Takeshita at ringside a couple minutes in. Callis suggested Omega’s ticking time bomb intestines might explode during this match. Callis took some cheap shots at Omega at ringside, then sold that he broke his hand hitting him. Takeshita threw Omega back into the ring and mounted him with punches. He settled into a chinlock at 6:00. Fans were chanting “Kenny! Kenny!”

Omega leaped off the ring apron and drove Takeshita’s head into the ring apron. He then leaped onto the ringside barricade for a springboard move, but Takeshita shoved him down. He landed on his ribs against the ringside barricade. He clutched his abdomen afterward. Back in the ring, Takeshita caught Omega with a punch and then a brainbuster suplex for a two count at 11:00.

Omega came back with a springboard moonsault for a two count at 14:00. Takeshita rolled to the floor. Fans stood and clapped with Omega who ran teh ropes. Callis grabbed Omega’s boot. Takeshita returned to the ring and charged at Omega, sending him over the top rope with a clothesline.

Omega set up a table, then turned it over. Fans turned on Kenny and booed. He looked a bit put off by their reaction. He went for a brainbuster onto the table, but instead, Takeshita dropped him abdomen-first onto the tabletop that was flush on the mat. Takeshita turned the table sideways and then dropped Omega abdomen-first onto the table. Callis leaped up and down with excitement.

Back in the ring, Takeshita landed two leaping sentons onto Omega’s torso. He went for a third, but Omega lifted his knees. They stood and exchanged strikes. Omega delivered a snap dragon suplex at 21:00. Takeshita elbowed Omega in the gut. Omega fired back with a high knee and a powerbomb followed by a knee strike for a near fall. Takeshita came back with a Blue Thunder Bomb.

Takeshita knocked Omega off the top rope and he landed on his head on the ring apron. Fans with a view of the impact looked worried. The ref checked on him. He appeared fine and ended up sunset bombing Takeshita for a two count. They countered each other’s big moves. Takeshita landed a tombstone, then stood and delivered a leaping turning piledriver for a near fall at 25:00. Takeshita landed a running knee for a two count. He hit another for a one count. The crowd exploded with cheers at the one count kickout. Omega sat up and showed fire as a “Kenny! Kenny!” chant broke out.