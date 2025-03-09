LECLAIR’S AEW REVOLUTION 2025 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Moxley vs. Copeland, Storm vs. May, Takeshita vs. Omega, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S AEW REVOLUTION 2025 REPORT

MARCH 9, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA AT CRYPTO.COM ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TRILLER.TV, PPV, PRIME VIDEO & MORE

Announcers: Excalibur & Taz & Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuinness

-“It’s Sunday, you know what that means!” Excalibur exclaimed just after fireworks exploded from the entrance stage. He said they were kicking things off hot inside the Crypto.com Arena as he welcomed his broadcast partners, Taz and Tony Schiavone.

-“Hangman” Adam Page’s classic music played, popping the crowd. Excalibur called it a throwback. Page didn’t appear. The music cut out, giving way to MJF’s entrance. Taz and Schiavone agreed that it’s mind games on the part of Friedman. MJF stepped into the ring and posed in the center as his flag fell from the rafters. Adam Page entered to his current music, sauntering into the light and marching to the ring to a strong reaction from the Los Angeles crowd.

The announcers discussed why fans have taken to Adam Page in this feud despite his general attitude and demeanor.

(1) MJF vs. “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE

MJF and Adam Page shot across the ring and began trading blows the moment the bell rang. Page quickly worked MJF into the northeast corner. Max tried to call for a time out. Referee Bryce Remsburg tried to pull Page back. MJF grabbed at his mouth, calling the referee over. Page approached and Max gouged his eye. He slammed Page down to the mat and post on the middle rope, blowing his nose toward the crowd. They booed loudly.

Friedman grabbed a seated side headlock. Page worked to his feet relatively quickly, pushing Max away. MJF used Hangman’s hair to rip him back to the mat. He posed toward the crowd again as Adam popped up and grabbed a sleeper. Max fought free and dropped Page a second time. He continued to mock the crowd. Page caught Max with a jawbreaker on his way to vertical base. He hit the ropes and leapt up for a Hurricanrana, but MJF caught him and dropped him into a hard Powerbomb on the knee with a high stack cover for two. MJF came up with blood on his forehead. He hit the ropes mockingly, then used his crotch to thrust Page across the forehead.

“Main event character, my ass!” MJF said. He didn’t realize Page had stood. Hangman littered Max with punches, but MJF shrugged them off and elbowed Page in the face. “My company!” he yelled at the fans. Max charged Page, but Hangman caught him with a Fallaway Slam. Both men were down as the match crossed 4:30. Page kipped up. He dropped Max with a pair of right hands, then tossed him to the apron. He went for a lariat off the middle rope, but MJF ducked. Page caught him on the ricochet with a clothesline to the back. Max fell to the floor. Page leapt over the top rope and took him down with a cross body. He tossed Max back in the ring as a big “Cowboy s—” chant took hold.

Page sized up MJF for a Buckshot Lariat, but Max moved back out to the apron. Adam rounded the edge of the ring and kneed Max in the face, sending him back to the floor. Page climbed to the top turnbuckle and hit Max with a Moonsault to the floor. Page tossed his foe back in the ring and lined up for the Buckshot Lariat again. Max began to walk into it, but stumbled into the northeast corner instead. Page charged him, but Max hoisted him up, kicked him in the head and delivered an Alabama Slam. He followed up with a package DDT for a cover and near fall just after 7:15.

“I think we can say MJF has been in command of this match-up,” Schiavone said. Taz agreed. Both men were down briefly. Max lifted Page into a Suplex attempt, but Page turned it into a small package for two. MJF looked for a Piledriver, but Page turned it up and over into a Deadeye for a cover and near fall. Taz said Page was perplexed and frustrated. Page charged at MJF, but got side-stepped. He careened out to the apron. MJF went for the Heatseeker, but Page shoved him away and came flying in with the Buckshot Lariat. Page looked the leg, but MJF got his foot on the bottom rope just in time, breaking the count.

The leg remained draped over the bottom rope as Page went to retrieve his rival. He dragged Max to his feet, twisting his am. Page spit in MJF’s face, then gave him a hard short-arm clothesline. Page leapt to the apron for another Buckshot attempt. “If he hits this, it’s over,” Taz concluded. Max stumbled to his feet and fell right out of the ring, creating distance. Page shook his head in frustration. Max sat slumped against the ring steps. Page charged, but MJF ducked. Page collided with the stairs. He rose and shook his arm out, tossing Max back in the ring and setting up for the Buckshot again. Page flipped in, but Max pulled him down into the Salt of the Earth arm bar. Page crawled valiantly toward the ropes. Max, sensing Page’s momentum, transitioned into a Crossface in the center. Page got to his knees, crawling again. Max rolled him backward, using a leg scissor to lock the arm. Page continued to contort his body to get his feet closer to the ropes. Hangman managed to get to his knees and drag himself to the ropes, but Max pulled his free arm in. MJF’s grasp on the upper body allowed Page to pivot his hips and get his foot to the bottom rope as the match neared 14:00.

Remsburg checked on Page’s arm as he slid to the floor for a reprieve. Max stared down his opponent, smelling blood. He slid to the floor and gave Page a knee to the gut. He stole Schiavone’s headset. “You’re hero’s a zero, and you all know it! I’m the f—in’ man around here!” Max said. He went to grab Page, but Hangman tried to turn it into a Deadeye. MJF slid free. He climbed onto the barricade and went for a Moonsault. Page caught him out of thin air, once again in Deadeye position. Max flipped it over on him and delivered a Tombstone onto a open steel chair in front of the timekeeper’s area.

Doc Sampson checked on Hangman as MJF rolled back in the ring, soliciting a count out. Remsburg reached a count of nine before Page began to stir. In a last second gasp of effort, Hangman threw his body back into the ring and broke the count. MJF looked on, nearly in tears. “What’s so special about you? Why not me?” he screamed in agony. Excalibur said it’s insecurity on display for the world to see. Max tossed Page to the apron and called for the Heatseeker. Page held onto his legs, stepped back in the ring and dropped MJF with a Deadeye. He held onto Max and gave him Angel’s Wings. Max landed violently on his face. Max was laid out. Page flipped himself back onto the apron, clutching his neck, eyes wild. MJF began to stir as the match crossed 18:40. Page hit the Buckshot Lariat one more time and hooked the leg for a three count.

WINNER: “Hangman” Adam Page in 18:58

The announcers heaped praise on Hangman Page and MJF, calling them pillars of the company and the sport. Page looked around at the crowd and limped to the back, still clutching his neck. MJF was laid out in the ring.

-Excalibur tossed to a package for the TBS Championship match, which was interrupted by a “no signal from venue” error.

Momo Watanabe was out first. The announcers discussed her performance last night on Collision. Schiavone said he thinks Mercedes Mone is concerned. Mone headed to the ring to a solid reaction. She posed on the apron with her four championships. Mone pushed Momo with the title as she danced into the ring.

(2) MERCEDES MONE (c) vs. MOMO WATANABE – TBS Championship match

Both women adjusted their gear and circled one another as the match began. Mercedes Mone locked up with Momo Watanabe and worked her into the northwest corner to set the tone. She backed off and danced a little, challenging Momo to step forward. Watanabe obliged, and she and Mone traded some quick chain grappling. Mone briefly gained the upper hand, but took to dancing again, allowing Momo to recover. The challenger gave Mercedes a Snapmare and patted her on the head.

After more quick trade-offs, Mone dropped Momo with a shoulder tackle and danced some more. The crowd booed her lightly. Momo dropped her again, hitting the ropes for a kick. Mone ducked. She popped to her feet, twisted the arm and walked the turnbuckles, looking for a momentum arm drag. Watanabe ducked and applied a cross-faced chicken wing instead. Mone fought out of it, but got lifted into Tombstone position. Mone dropped to her back and rolled up Momo for two. Momo popped to her feet and kicked Mone in the arm, then in the face. She covered for a two count.

Watanabe sat Mercedes up and hit the ropes for a Meteora. Mone telegraphed it and rolled Watanabe into the Crossface. Momo worked herself to the bottom rope for a break just before 4:00. Momo blocked multiple knee attempts from the champion, but Mercedes finally caught her with a running Meteora. She pulled Momo out to the apron, looking for a Piledriver on the edge of the ring. Momo tried to backdrop her, but Mercedes floated over to the floor. She struggled to pull Momo free, but eventually loosened her grasp and delivered a violent sounding Powerbomb onto the floor. Mercedes rolled the challenger back in the ring and covered for a two count.

After slapping Momo in the face, Mone delivered a Snapmare and Meteora into a cover for two. She transitioned into a seated arm lock. Billie Starkz was shown watching the match from a sky box, taking notes. Watanabe broke free of the hold and hit the ropes. She got caught in a lift from Mone, but she escaped and rolled Mercedes into a cover for two. Mone fell against the middle rope, checking her nose and face for blood. Momo charged, but Mone caught her in the face with two stiff boots. She went for the Three Amigos Suplexes, but Momo blocked the third one with a knee. She delivered two Suplexes of her own, then got caught with a hard knee. Both women tried and failed to execute the final Suplex in the trilogy. Instead, Watanabe Suplexed Mone into Tree of Woe position in the northeast corner. She kicked at her open chest and stomach hard. The champion collapsed to the canvas in a heap.

Mone countered an Irish whip out of the corner, but Watanabe pulled her back and delivered a hard drop kick. Mone collapsed into the northeast corner and got flattened with a pair of running dropkicks to the face as the match crossed 9:30. Momo covered for two. Watanabe mocked Mercedes’ dance as the crowd started a small “CEO” chant. Mercedes sauntered to her feet, eating more open kicks from the challenger. Watanabe pulled the champion into the cross face chicken wing on the mat. Mone flipped over into a cover to break herself free. She popped up and around her opponent, connecting with a Backstabber to buy time.

The CEO clutched at her neck, gasping for breath. She pulled Momo to her feet and slammed her into the top northeast turnbuckle. She connected with a Meteora off the top rope for a cover and two count. Mone screamed in frustration. She set up Momo in the corner and gave her a couple of chops. Mone taunted the crowd as she walked to the opposite corner, preparing to charge. Watanabe leapt aside to the apron. She caught the champion with several knees to the face, stunning her. Momo climbed to the second turnbuckle and delivered a diving Meteora on the edge of the ring. Mone rolled back into the ring and got covered for two.

Both women struggled to their feet, grappling for position. Mone hoisted Momo up for the Mone Maker, but Watanabe slid free. Mercedes rolled through into the Statement Maker cross face again. Momo’s hair made it hard for Mone to lock her hands. Momo rolled to her feet, applying the chicken wing again. Mercedes elbowed free and hooked her in for the Mone Maker, but she couldn’t lift her. In frustration, Mercedes quickly transitioned and gave Watanabe a Powerbomb for a cover and near fall just before 15:00.

A big dueling chant broke out in the Crypto.com Arena. Mercedes dragged her opponent into position and began climbing the northeast turnbuckles. Momo sat up, preventing the splash. She caught Mone with a high roundhouse kick. Momo climbed to the middle rope and gave her an Avalanche Uranagi for a cover and near fall. She immediately followed up with a Half Nelson Suplex for another close call. Nigel noted that she has not tried to hook the leg on any of her covers.

Momo called for the Peach Sunrise, but Mone blocked it. She caught Mone with a trio of hard kicks to the jaw. She finished with a well-placed roundhouse kick for another cover and kick out at two. “The champion is badly hurt,” McGuinness said. Excalibur said we’re witnessing a changing of the guard. Momo flew off the middle rope, but crashed and burned. Mercedes leapt to the same rope and caught Momo with a cross body. She followed up with the Mone Maker right into the Statement Maker cross face for a quick tap out.

WINNER: Mercedes Mone in 18:18 to retain the TBS Championship.

Billie Starkz was shown in the sky box again, looking on. McGuinness said Mone is a great champion. Mercedes celebrated on the ramp.

-Excalibur tossed to a video package for the Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet.

Ricochet headed out first, proudly wearing Prince Nana’s robe. Excalibur noted that he’d added his own logo to the garment. Nigel said possession is nine tenths of the law. The “who’s house” call and response rang out in LA. A drum kit was set up at the entrance. The drummer played a solo, then Prince Nana danced onto the stage. Swerve’s music hit and he headed toward the ring. The drummer played along to his theme, but the live audio did not match up with the theme.

(3) RICOCHET vs. SWERVE STRICKLAND (w/ Prince Nana)

A huge call and response chant, started by Prince Nana, echoed throughout the arena when the bell rang. It transitioned quickly to a “you are bald” chant, meant to rile up Ricochet. Swerve Strickland took advantage of his distraction, looking for a House Call right out of the gate. Ricochet was able to easy thwart it. He attempted a Spirit Gun, but was unsuccessful. Ricochet rolled to the outside. Swerve followed. They chased each other back in the ring and cartwheeled through each other’s offense. Ricochet leapt right into a back breaker from Strickland. He used the ropes to steady himself, stretching his spine. Nana looked on, inching toward his robe that was draped over the southeast turnbuckle.

Swerve dropped Ricochet with a quick shoulder, then hit the Gritty. Ricochet fought to his feet and slapped Swerve in the face, calling Strickland stupid. Swerve punched him right over the top rope to the floor. He followed Ricochet to the outside and stomped him violently, risking disqualification. Prince Nana tried to pull him back. Swerve shoved Nana to the ground. He quickly realized his error, stepping toward Nana to apologize. Nana was having none of it. He turned and left ringside, flipping the middle finger at Swerve on his way to the back. Ricochet beat down Swerve on the outside, hitting him with a House Call. He tossed him back in the ring and continued to beat down Strickland.

Comedian Leslie Jones was shown at ringside, trying to hype up Strickland. “You’re still bald!” the crowd told Ricochet as he continued to dominate his opponent. Swerve fought back with some chops and strikes, but Ricochet hit the ropes and dropped Swerve with a cutter as the match crossed 6:00. Ricochet jawed with Leslie Jones from the ring. Ricochet grabbed a seated chin lock. Swerve reached around and got hold of Ricochet’s boot, using it it to pull himself up and give Ricochet a back breaker and then a dropkick. Both men were down. Swerve kipped up. He hit a pair of lariats, then went for a hip toss. Ricochet landed on his feet. Both men hit the ropes. Ricochet went for another cutter, but Swerve pushed him off. He hit Ricochet with a stalling Brainbuster for a cover and two count just after 8:00.

Ricochet countered an Irish Whip into the northwest corner. He dropped Swerve with a clothesline, then ascended the same corner. Swerve met him with a right, then climbed to meet him. They teetered on the top, trading shots. Swerve leapt to safety in the ring. Ricochet caught him with a kick, then a springboard Dragonrana into the ring for a two count. Swerve rolled through, still holding on. He gave Ricochet a Powerbomb, then dead-lifted him into a transition Powerslam for a cover and near fall. Ricochet rolled to the apron. Swerve followed. They traded hook kicks. Swerve lifted Ricochet into Electric Chair position, but Ricochet turned it into a Poisonrana onto the floor.

Initially, Ricochet slid Swerve back in the ring. He quickly thought better of it, though, opting to roll him back to the floor and onto the Spanish announce desk. Swerve blocked his initial attempt atop the table and the two traded punches. Swerve hooked Ricochet, hoisted him up and delivered a Vertebreaker on the table. It didn’t even budge. Ricochet screamed in pain. Strickland rolled Ricochet back in the ring and climbed the northeast turnbuckles. He delivered the Swerve Stomp and covered for a near fall just before 13:30. McGuinness called it a rare miscalculation, admonishing the former World Champion for not hooking the leg.

Strickland set up for the House Call, but Ricochet collapsed before Swerve could hit it. Ricochet tried for a low blow, but Swerve telegraphed it and grabbed the wrist before it connected. Ricochet still pulled in Strickland and hit a Brainbuster. He headed to the top rope, delivering a 630 for a cover and near fall. Ricochet couldn’t believe it. Prince Nana returned, stealing the robe from the turnbuckle. Swerve rolled Ricochet up for a two count. Swerve tossed Ricochet toward the ropes, but Ricochet dove right through them and onto Nana. He stole the robe back and put it on. Strickland came flying through the middle rope, but Ricochet caught him in the air and slammed him. Ricochet taunted actor Ken Jeong in the front row.

“Bald!” the crowd taunted Ricochet. He tossed Swerve back in the ring and gave him the Vertigo for a leg hook and near fall. Ricochet was dumbfounded. He rose slowly, backing toward the corner. Nana grabbed the edge of the robe, holding Ricochet back. Swerve charged him, crushing both he and Nana. He rolled Ricochet up for two. Swerve caught him with a House Call. He sized him up and delivered another. Swerve covered for a very close near fall. Strickland pulled Ricochet into Big Pressure for a cover and three count.

WINNER: Swerve Strickland in 18:09

Excalibur noted that Swerve will now be watching the AEW World Title match closely, having earned himself #1 Contender status. Swerve retrieve Prince Nana’s robe and delivered it to him on one knee. Nana accepted, giving Swerve a hug and dancing to his theme. He draped the robe over Strickland, who knelt in the ring, soaking in the scene.

-Switching gears, Excalibur tossed to a video for the Continental Championship match.

Brody King was out first, crowd barking for him. His nameplate noted that he’s seeking his first AEW single’s Championship win. Kazuchika Okada followed, also receiving a good reaction. Excalibur said that Okada has been carrying himself with a certain disinterest lately, surmising that it’s a mind game used to disrespect his opponent.

(4) KAZUCHIKA OKADA (c) vs. BRODY KING – AEW Continental Championship match

Brody King backed Kazuchika Okada into the northwest corner to begin the match. Okada quickly wiggled free and locked up with the challenger in the center. King gave him a strong body slam. Okada rolled to the floor, seeking separation. Brody followed, Okada begged off. The champion tried to throw a kick, but King caught the leg and gave Okada a hard chop. He tossed Okada back in the ring and tried to stay in control, but Okada rushed him as he slid back in the ring.

Overwhelming his challenger with a rapid flurry, Okada worked King into the southeast corner and calmly walked around the ring. He ran at Brody, but King lifted him up and over to the floor. Brody headed outside, plastering Okada’s chest with hard knife-edged chops. King sat Okada in a chair in the corner and charged him. Okada moved, sending King crashing into the barricade. Kazuchika took his time, slowly rolling King back in the ring and working him over in the corner. Okada adjusted his elbow pad, letting King stomp toward the adjacent corner. Brody came out with a number of sharp chops and elbows to the jaw. Okada ducked a rushing attempt and gave King a body slam. Okada rubbed his reddened chest, then headed to the top rope. King rose to meet him. He gave Okada a Superplex.

Both men writhed on the mat as the match crossed 5:00. Brody chopped down a lariat attempt, then clotheslined the champion. Okada popped up and got dropped a second time. Kazuchika rolled to the floor. Brody didn’t mind. He hit the ropes and dove through the middle onto Okada on the floor, barking in unison with some fans. Okada retrieved the Continental Championship. King kicked him in the gut and tossed it aside. He sat Okada down into a chair again. This time, he connected on the charge. King’s body bounced off of Okada and the steel barricade. Back in the ring, King delivered a Senton for a cover and two count. He and Okada began trading hard forearm strikes. Okada caught Brody with a big boot. King missed wildly with a clothesline. Okada missed with a kick. Brody caught the champion with a hard lariat. Okada popped up and gave King a knee breaker. He climbed the southwest corner and delivered the falling elbow. Okada gave the hard camera the finger for a quick zoom out.

Okada called for the Rainmaker, but Brody picked him out of the air and gave him a Death Valley Driver into the turnbuckles. King hit the running cannonball into the corner, then covered for a near fall at 9:00. Okada rolled to the apron, luring Brody in. He countered a Powerbomb attempt on the apron into a backdrop. Okada followed up but charging King and kicking him into the barricade. Okada tossed his challenger back in the ring and brought a steel chair with him. Referee Rick Knox wrestled the chair away from Okada. While the referee was disposing of the weapon. Kazuchika grabbed the Continental title from the corner of the ring and clocked King with it. He covered, but Brody got a shoulder up. King fought to his feet and set up for the Gonzo Bomb. Okada blocked it. King gave him a headbutt, staggering both Okada and himself. He toppled Okada into the southeast corner, looking for another cannonball. Okada flew out with a dropkick. He delivered the Rainmaker for a cover and three count.

WINNER: Kazuchika Okada in 11:42 to retain the AEW Continental Championship

-Excalibur quickly tossed to a video package for the Tag Team Championship match.

The Outrunners were out first, receiving a good reaction from the crowd. Excalibur called them “unlikely opposition” for the Hurt Syndicate. Nigel called them a “great throwback”, but said he didn’t like their chances against the champions. The Hurt Syndicate were out next, joined by MVP. The crowd sang along to their theme. Nigel called them the most dominant AEW Tag Team Champions of all time. Excalibur pushed back, but McGuinness held firm.

(5) THE HURT SYNDICATE (c, Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin w/ MVP) vs. THE OUTRUNNERS (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) – AEW World Tag Team Championship match

Shelton Benjamin began the match with Truth Magnum. He gave Benjamin a chop, but Shelton dropped him with two quick body slams. Truth tagged in his partner, Turbo Floyd. Turbo locked up with Benjamin and shot him toward the ropes. Shelton caught him with a hard knee to the gut. Turbo staggered toward the corner, receiving a tag from his partner. Benjamin didn’t see it. The Outrunners clotheslined Benjamin to the floor, then knocked Bobby Lashley off the apron. The Outrunners posed in the ring while the Hurt Syndicate regrouped with MVP on the outside. “Hurt them!” he told his champions.

The Hurt Syndicate hit the ring and cleaned house quickly. Benjamin tossed Floyd to the floor after a Flatliner. Benjamin worked Magnum to the corner and tagged in Lashley for the first time. Lashley cornered Magnum and gave him several hard shoulders. Magnum used Lashley’s tights to steady himself. Bobby went for a Suplex, but Magnum slid down his back. Lashley kneed Truth to the floor for his troubles. Benjamin immediately pounced, slamming Magnum off the barricade repeatedly. He tossed Magnum back in the ring and then tagged in. Benjamin gave Truth a pair of release German Suplexes. He tagged in Lashley. Bobby worked Magnum into the southeast corner and caught him with a couple elbows. He shot him to the opposite end and charged. Truth tried to leap over Lashley, but Bobby caught him on his shoulders and gave him a running Powerslam for a cover and two count.

Lashley smiled and clapped for Magnum’s kick out. Lashley tagged in Benjamin as the match crossed 5:00. Truth exploded off the ropes and dropped Benjamin. He managed to reach Turbo Floyd for a tag. Floyd got his leg caught on the top rope, but still gave Benjamin a clothesline, then a body slam. Lashley tried to get in the ring, but Truth knocked him to the floor. The Outrunners hulked up, clasped hands and hit the double bicep elbow drop. Lashley returned to the ring and dropped both Outrunners. “He has stopped playing, and he is mad!” Schiavone exclaimed. Magnum spilled to the outside with Lashley. He tripped Bobby up into the ring steps.

In the ring, Benjamin punched Floyd to no effect. Turbo hulked up, caught Benjamin with a couple punches, then whipped him to the corner. Shelton fought out. They traded punches. Floyd twisted Benjamin’s arms and climbed the southeast corner. He walked the ropes, then caught Benjamin with an arm drag. Benjamin popped to his feet and Superkicked Floyd. He covered, but Truth broke it up. Lashley gave Magnum a Chokeslam. Benjamin caught him with a lifting knee. Lashley speared Magnum. Shelton gave Turbo a knee. Lashley followed up with the Spear for a cover and three count.

WINNERS: The Hurt Syndicate in 8:37 to retain the AEW Tag Team Championships

-The camera zoomed in on the All In Texas banner in the rafters. Excalibur tossed to a hype video.

-Excalibur tossed to a video package for the AEW Women’s World title match.

J.R. had joined the commentary booth for the Women’s World title match. Mariah May headed to the ring first. Schiavone said she and Storm have redefined the women’s division in AEW. Toni Storm entered, flanked by Luther. Mariah May immediately leapt from the ring and charged at the champion.

(6) “TIMELESS” TONI STORM (c, w/ Luther) vs. MARIAH MAY – AEW Women’s World Championship “Hollywood Ending” match

The referee called for the bell right away, beginning the match atop the stage. Mariah May and Toni Storm traded quick punches and Suplex attempts on the stage. J.R. said that it’s no disqualifications, no count-outs, and falls count anywhere. Mariah retrieved the flowers she entered with and pulled out a taser. She turned it on, but Luther spun her around, potentially saving the champion. May tossed the taser away, but shoved Luther and gave him a dropkick into a table on the left hand side of the stage. May slipped on the stage and landed hard on her back and head. Referee Aubrey Edwards checked on her and cleared her to continue.

May walked right into the waiting arms of Toni Storm. The champion gave her a Sky High press off the stage and through covered tables below. Storm covered for a near fall just after 2:30. Storm pulled May from the rubble and walked her down the side of the stage and to ringside. She slammed May off the ring steps, then draped her over the barricade. Storm delivered a DDT on the floor. “I can’t recall a time in my 50 years in wrestling a women’s match this physical,” J.R. said. Storm sat May on security’s chair at ringside and charged her. Mariah moved, sending Storm crashing into the barricade. May pulled Toni onto the steps and gave her a Storm Zero onto the steel.

Clutching her back, May circled the ring and began looking for weapons underneath. She retrieved a steel chair and a chain. The camera cut toe Toni Storm, now bleeding profusely from the forehead. May grabbed the wedding veil she entered in and used it to wipe some of the blood from Toni’s face. She tossed her in the ring and placed her in Tree of Woe position in the southeast corner. May lodged a chair into the chest of Storm and hit a running dropkick. May covered for a two count. Toni sat up, wiping blood from her eyes. She dropped May and rolled to the floor. Storm retrieved a bucket with ice and a broken champagne bottle in it. Storm also grabbed a roll of tape. Unbeknownst to Storm, May retrieved an identical bucket from the other side of the ring.

Both women began taping their wrists and knuckles. They reached into their respective buckets, coming out with a fistful of broken glass shards. They charged. Storm connected with May first. She spilled to the outside, coming up bloody. Storm emptied the glass buckets in the middle of the ring. She grabbed Mariah by the hair and dragged her back in the ring. Storm took the broken neck of the bottle and drove it into May’s forehead. Mariah fought free and got hold of the bottle. Storm went for a knee, and May drove the bottle into Toni’s leg. They worked back to their feet and fought into the northwest corner. May hoisted Toni onto the top turnbuckle. She tied to drive the glass into Toni’s forehead, but Storm blocked it. Mariah gave Toni a Mayday off the top, into the pile of glass. She covered, but Storm managed to get a shoulder up just in time.

As the match crossed 10:00, Storm and May stumbled to their feet, glass crunching beneath their boots. Storm pulled May in for Storm Zero on the glass. She covered for a near fall. Blood was now dripping from May’s forehead. Storm rolled to the floor, retrieving the bloody shoe made famous from May’s initial turn. May saw this development and took off running up the ramp. Storm gave chase, shoe in hand. She tripped May up on the face of the Women’s World title, then whipped her repeatedly with the belt. “Shoe!” the fans chanted. Storm sized up May with the shoe, but Mariah pulled her in and delivered Mayday on the stage for a leg hook and near fall.

“This beautiful woman’s face is becoming disfigured at the hands of Toni Storm!” J.R. exclaimed. A big “this is awesome” chant broke out from the LA crowd. Storm and May climbed atop the “Hollywood Ending” table set at the top of the stage. She slammed the heel of the shoe into May’s head over and over, then pulled her in for one final Storm Zero through the table. Storm draped an arm over May’s bloody body for a three count.

WINNER: Toni Storm in 12:54 to retain the AEW Women’s World Championship

Storm stayed laid out across May as her music played. “The End” was shown on the stages screens. Storm grasped May as the scene faded out.

-Following a video package for his opening match, Kenny Omega entered, bathed in a fiery glow and sea of fireworks. Taz had rejoined the desk. A huge “Kenny” chant broke out as he slapped fans with hands at ringside. Konosuke Takeshita was out next, accompanied by Don Callis. Don joined the desk for commentary. Don Callis began his analysis by saying everything Omega has every accomplished in AEW is because of him.

(7) KONOSUKE TAKESHITA (c, w/ Don Callis) vs. KENNY OMEGA – AEW International Championship match

Konosuke Takeshita and Kenny Omega soaked in some early chants from the crowd as they circled one another. After trading quick blows, Takeshita ran right through a hard chop to the back and dropped Omega with a shoulder block. Omega popped to his feet and delivered a picture perfect Suplex. He pounded the mat and charged Takeshita in the corner, catching him with an elbow. He tossed Konosuke to the floor, then leapt over the top rope with a cross body onto Takeshita.

Schiavone commented that Omega looks to be in the best shape of his life. Callis said Omega has a ticking time bomb in his stomach. “Maybe it’ll explode tonight,” he added. Takeshita and Omega traded blows on the floor. The champion took control by dropping Omega gut first on the barricade, then sliding in the ring to break the referee’s count. Takeshita continued working over the abdomen of the challenger, tossing him into the barricade and then back into the ring for a cover and two count. Omega tried to use the ropes to pull himself up, but Takeshita gave no quarter, choking Kenny against the rope.

Kenny tried to fight out of the ropes, but Takeshita just ate the offense and gave him a spike DDT. He tossed Omega to the floor. Konosuke distracted referee Paul Turner, allowing Callis to briefly leave the desk to attack Omega. The crowd showered him in boos. Callis hurt his hand in the assault. Takeshita retrieved his challenger and grabbed a seated chin lock in the ring. Kenny fought to his feet, but ate an elbow to the jaw. Konosuke hoisted Kenny to the apron. Kenny fought back, walking Takeshita headfirst into the turnbuckle. Kenny went for a leaping cross body, but Konosuke moved out of the way. He covered Kenny to force another kick out. Kenny grabbed at his stomach.

The champion backed Omega into the northeast corner, driving his shoulder into Kenny’s abdomen repeatedly. Kenny kicked Takeshita away, charged, and got dropped with a leaping Uranagi as the match crossed 7:00. Takeshita left the ring and retrieved a table from underneath it. Excalibur noted that this is not a no disqualification match. Konosuke set up the table near the announce desks. Kenny climbed out onto the apron. Takeshita tried to give Kenny a Blue Thunder Bomb through the table, but Omega held onto the ropes to save himself. He gave Konosuke a hard chop, then a running spike onto the apron.

“I’m gonna jump off this thing, I think,” Omega told the camera man, referring to the barricade. He pulled Takeshita to the floor and onto his shoulders. He gave him the rolling Fireman slam, then leapt onto the timekeeper’s barricade. Takeshita popped to his feet and launched Omega off the barricade, into the guardrail several feet beyond. Callis left the desk. Omega barely beat the referee’s count at eight. As soon as he slid in the ring, Takeshita dropped him and covered him for two. He followed up with a Brainbuster for another near fall at 10:20. Takeshita applied body scissors on Omega’s ailing abdomen. Callis rejoined commentary. Omega got to a seated position, trying to slide his body to the ropes. He finally worked his way to vertical base. Kenny spun his body around and boxed the ears twice. Omega flipped over Takeshita in the corner, leapt to the middle rope and hit a cross body.

Slamming the mat in frustration, Omega called for Takeshita to stand. He hit him with two quick clotheslines, then went for a rolling axe handle. Takeshita dodged. Kenny caught him with short jabs, then another rolling fireman’s carry. Omega leapt to the middle rope and hit the Moonsault, covering for a two count and then immediately clutching the stomach. Taz said it was instinct, but he hurt himself. Both men fought to their feet slowly. Takeshita staggered Kenny with a hard body shot. Kenny leapt into a ‘rana, sending Takeshita tumbling to the floor. Omega initiated the Terminator claps. He hit the ropes, but Don Callis grabbed his ankle. Takeshita exploded into view, clotheslining Kenny over the top to the floor.

“F— Don Callis!” the crowd chanted. Takeshita dragged Omega to his feet and gave him a release German Suplex on the floor. Omega gasped for air. Takeshita pulled Kenny toward the table. Omega dropped to a knee, blocking any offense. He fought the champion off and flipped the table over. The crowd booed. Omega hooked Konosuke for a Suplex, but Takeshita countered and gave Kenny a front Suplex on the back of the overturned table. Takeshita set the table on its side and delivered another Suplex to Omega, this time dropping his abdomen right on the edge.

With Omega writhing in the fetal position on the floor, Callis jumped up and down and clapped with glee. Konosuke rolled his challenger back in the ring and continued to work the mid-section. He hit two consecutive Sentons, and then went fora third. Omega got his knees up, but was still worse for wear. Takeshita hit Omega with a body slam, then headed to the top of the northwest corner. He went for a Senton. Omega rolled inward, avoiding it. Both men were down as the match ticked toward 18:30. They answered referee Paul Turner’s count at seven and began trading forearms. Omega came in with boxing blows. Takeshita got his hands up, then fired a hard body blow, staggering Omega.

Takeshita missed wildly with a clothesline. Kenny caught him with the Snap Dragon Suplex. He hit a V-Trigger in the ropes, then a Powerbomb. Takeshita rolled onto his knees and ate a knee right to the jaw. Omega called for another V-Trigger. He missed. Takeshita pulled Kenny up and into the Blue Thunder Bomb for a cover and near fall just before 21:00. Omega used the northeast corner to steady himself. Konosuke caught him with a running boot. He hoisted Omega to the top. Kenny fought him off. Takeshita wouldn’t relent. He grabbed Kenny’s hair and clotheslined him off the ring post, right to the floor. Paul Turner checked on, and cleared Omega.

Using Omega’s hair for leverage, the champion pulled Kenny back onto the apron while climbing the turnbuckle himself. Omega fought Takeshita off and leapt onto the top rope springboard sunset Powerbomb off the top for a cover and near fall. Omega called for and executed another V-Trigger. He began to lift Takeshita for the One Winged Angel, but his back gave out. He tried a second time, but Takeshita turned him over, trying it himself. Kenny wiggled free. Takeshita flipped Omega over and gave him a Tombstone. He held on, stood back up and hit a second one, spinning this time. Takeshita hooked the leg for a very close near fall. Konosuke was shocked. He delivered a violent running knee and scored a two count. Another running knee, this time, only a one count.

Omega rose, shaking with adrenaline. Takeshita caught him with another shot to the abdomen. He hooked Kenny for a Brainbuster, but Omega dropped to a knee. Takeshita wound up and crumbled Kenny with an elbow. Omega shrugged it off and hit a ripcord knee. He pulled him in for a short Piledriver. Omega fell onto Takeshita for a two count. A “fight forever” chant broke out as the match crossed 26:00. Takeshita sat up on his knees. Omega gave him a knee to the side of the head. Takeshita went prone. Kenny lifted his head and gave him another. Takeshita rose to his knees again, telling Kenny to bring it. Omega went for another knee. Takeshita caught it. He went for a rolling elbow strike, but Omega caught the elbow with his knee. Omega hit a Poisonrana. Callis threw his headset.

The International Champion stumbled against the ropes. Omega caught him with a V-Trigger. Callis appeared, grabbing Takeshita’s arm to prevent Kenny from pulling him into the One Winged Angel. Omega kicked Callis’ hand away. He tried for the Angel, Takeshita slipped free. Konosuke looked for a Brainbuster, Kenny slid down the back. He rolled Omega into a Crucifix pin. Kenny turned it over into one of his own for a three count.

WINNER: Kenny Omega in 28:30 to win the AEW International Championship

Konosuke Takeshita rolled to the outside, stumbling into the arms of Don Callis. He staggered up the ramp. In the ring, Kenny was still laid out. Paul Turner laid the International title down beside him. Excalibur talked about Kenny’s long road back to the ring after a harrowing battle with diverticulitis. Omega held the title up before collapsing back to the mat. Fireworks shot from the stage. Omega, completely exhausted, pulled himself out of the ring and sat on the apron, staring at the International title. He held the title close as he walked slowly back up the ramp to a big ovation.