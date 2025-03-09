WWE RAW PREVIEW (3/10): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, March 10, 2025

Where: New York, N.Y. at Madison Square Garden

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 16,592 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 17,494. The arena has a capacity of 20,789 spectators when configured for boxing/MMA.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

C.M. Punk vs. Seth Rollins – Steel Cage match

Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) – Tornado Tag Team match

Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller

A.J Styles to call out Logan Paul

