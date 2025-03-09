VIP PODCAST 3/10 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: TNA TV deal upgrade, ROH in WWE instead of AEW, Okada as Baba Yaga, more (82 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Josh Mustacchio and Rich Fann are springing forward to discuss the AEW title featured in a basketball conference win, an Off the Beaten Path review of Boy Meets World “for Love and Apartments,” and questions answered to the following:

Talent that was recently released likely to go to WWE from AEW

TNA television deal upgrade in USA

Should ROH have been bought by WWE instead

Whether WWE is “not wrestling anymore” per Michael Cole after Elimination Chamber

Should Tony Khan have relinquished control to Shane McMahon and given as stake as allegedly requested

Relationship between Rock and Triple H

Okada as Baba Yaga

Wrestlers on the “Rashford path”

