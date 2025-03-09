VIP PODCAST 3/10 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: TNA TV deal upgrade, ROH in WWE instead of AEW, Okada as Baba Yaga, more (82 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Josh Mustacchio and Rich Fann are springing forward to discuss the AEW title featured in a basketball conference win, an Off the Beaten Path review of Boy Meets World “for Love and Apartments,” and questions answered to the following:
- Talent that was recently released likely to go to WWE from AEW
- TNA television deal upgrade in USA
- Should ROH have been bought by WWE instead
- Whether WWE is “not wrestling anymore” per Michael Cole after Elimination Chamber
- Should Tony Khan have relinquished control to Shane McMahon and given as stake as allegedly requested
- Relationship between Rock and Triple H
- Okada as Baba Yaga
- Wrestlers on the “Rashford path”
