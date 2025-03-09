VIP PODCAST 3/9 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-9-2007) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Review of Mick Foley’s book, Austin’s nostalgic value, Bad News Allen remembered, TNA’s name, more (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the March 9, 2007 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:
- A 45 minute discussion about Mick Foley’s new book
- A 10 minute discussion on Steve Austin’s return to TV that week – the pros and cons – and why his nostalgic value is trickier than Hulk Hogan’s
- A look at Bad News Allen’s place in wrestling history
- Thoughts on Nick Bockwinkel’s entry into the WWE Hall of Fame
- Lance Russell and Jerry Lawler and other great wrestler-interview combos
- Thoughts on the Sports Illustrated article on athletes and drugs
- The value of the NWA name to TNA, and the name TNA itself and whether it should be changed
