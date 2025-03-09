VIP PODCAST 3/9 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-9-2007) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Review of Mick Foley’s book, Austin’s nostalgic value, Bad News Allen remembered, TNA’s name, more (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the March 9, 2007 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:

A 45 minute discussion about Mick Foley’s new book

A 10 minute discussion on Steve Austin’s return to TV that week – the pros and cons – and why his nostalgic value is trickier than Hulk Hogan’s

A look at Bad News Allen’s place in wrestling history

Thoughts on Nick Bockwinkel’s entry into the WWE Hall of Fame

Lance Russell and Jerry Lawler and other great wrestler-interview combos

Thoughts on the Sports Illustrated article on athletes and drugs

The value of the NWA name to TNA, and the name TNA itself and whether it should be changed

