FREE PODCAST 3/9 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Could Heyman manage Reigns after WM31, merits of Sting’s odd vocal filter, Reigns believes in opinion, Taker-Bray, Lesnar/Heyman (102 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (3-10-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and was joined by Jason Powell of Prowrestling.net to discuss latest big angles for WrestleMania 31, is WWE giving it their all this year, merits of Sting’s odd vocal filter, Roman Reigns believes in opinion, Undertaker-Bray Wyatt, Brock Lesnar/Paul Heyman, and more with live callers. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow portion, they discussed John Cena’s heelish facial expression after taking out Rusev, could Heyman end up managing Reigns after WM31, when will MITB be cashed in, Curtis Axel’s future, and more email topics from VIP members.

