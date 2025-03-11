FREE PODCAST 3/11 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (3-9-2020) Edge’s return, Drew smashing Rowan’s pet, Styles calling out Undertaker, Charlotte-Rhea, KO-Seth, on-site report (142 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (3-9-2020), Wade was joined by Tom Stoup from the PWT Talks NXT podcast to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers. They discuss Edge’s return, Drew McIntyre smashing Erick Rowan’s pet, A.J. Styles calling out Undertaker, Charlotte-Rhea Ripley, more Kevin Owens-Seth Rollings build-up, shared popcorn and crowd kisses with callers. Then they talk with a correspondent who attended Raw in person. And finally they answer Mailbag questions focused in part on Asuka & Kairi Sane.
