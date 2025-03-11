Shane Strickland and Tony Khan discuss injuries sustained during AEW Revolution PPV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Shane Strickland and Tony Khan revealed there were a number of injuries sustained by AEW talent during the Revolution PPV post-show press conference.

Strickland asked the media to speak up when asking questions and revealed he had suffered a ruptured eardrum during the show. Strickland beat Ricochet to become the #1 contender to the AEW World Hvt. Championship. He appeared at the end of the show after Jon Moxley had successfully retained the AEW World Hvt. Championship by beating Hangman Page and Christian Cage. Cage was added to the match after cashing in his title shot contract.

Moxley was trying to flee out of the venue through the crowd when he was cut off at the exit from the arena lobby by Prince Nana. Strickland was then shown perched into the stands and he jumped out from them and hit Moxley with a double stomp to the show.

Khan also answered questions during the scrum and said that Toni Storm was hurting coming out of her match with Mariah May. He said other members of the roster were also dealing with various ailments coming out of the show. “There was a lot of blood lost and people beat up, injuries, and I am going through that medical report with the doctor right now to figure out who is clear to wrestle in Fresno,” said Khan. Khan went on to say he believed most of the wrestlers would be cleared for Dynamite this week in Fresno.

Will Ospreay was also seen walking with a limp, but was not to believed to be seriously injured according to a report from The Wrestling Observer. Additionally, Mercedes Mone suffered a bruised larynx and her opponent Momo Watanabe left the show on crutches according the report.