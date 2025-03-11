AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (3/12): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Where: Fresno, Calif. at Save Mart Center
How To Watch: On tape delay on TBS and on Max streaming service
Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,107 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,733. The arena has a capacity of 16,182 spectators when configured for concerts/boxing/pro wrestling.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Kenny Omega to speak
- MJF to speak
