AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (3/12): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Where: Fresno, Calif. at Save Mart Center

How To Watch: On tape delay on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,107 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,733. The arena has a capacity of 16,182 spectators when configured for concerts/boxing/pro wrestling.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Kenny Omega to speak

MJF to speak

