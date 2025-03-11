FREE PODCAST 3/11 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Cena heel turn follow-up, what did Rock want from Cody in real life, AEW’s face-heel imbalance, Revolution, more (110 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:
MAIN TOPICS
- Is WWE following up quickly enough on John Cena’s heel turn, is it cooling off quickly, and can it fired up again?
- Details on Rock wanting to Cody to turn heel and Cody turning it down, plus the timeline of Cena agreeing to turn heel
- Is Rock really next-level when it comes to the heel/face construct or is he b.s.ing to cover for his attempt to please everyone all at once?
- AEW Revolution another exhilarating well-received event that also was just too much in so many ways that are ultimately unneeded and counter productive, but is there any chance of it changing?
- Should Toni Storm vs. Mariah May have headlined?
- The finish of the Jon Moxley-Adam Copeland match with Christian Cage cashing in.
- Has AEW been an improved product in recent months?
- The state of Jon Moxley and his AEW Title reign
- Roman Reigns’s return to WWE TV last night
- Did WWE cross a line with the celebrity plugs, TKO crossover promotion, and corporate hype?
MAILBAG SECTION
- Thoughts on two Triple Threat matches with top stars scheduled at WrestleMania
- Should there be more tag teams with singles wrestlers working as a team against “tag team specialists”?
- The rise of Ricochet as a surprisingly entertaining and effective heel
VIP EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW
- Comparing the AEW and WWE cage matches on back-to-back nights
- Are Swerve Strickland and Kyle Fletcher success stories for AEW lately?
- Is Toni Storm-Mariah May the top storyline in pro wrestling over the last 12 months
- Will there be a tag match with John Cena and The Rock this year?
- The use of smaller arenas that NXT and AEW have been using lately
- Thoughts on the state of the TNA-NXT dynamic heading into a big NXT Roadblock special, including thoughts on who’s next up to headline NXT after some callups.
