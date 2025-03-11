News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 3/11 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Cena heel turn follow-up, what did Rock want from Cody in real life, AEW’s face-heel imbalance, Revolution, more (110 min.)

March 11, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

MAIN TOPICS

  • Is WWE following up quickly enough on John Cena’s heel turn, is it cooling off quickly, and can it fired up again?
  • Details on Rock wanting to Cody to turn heel and Cody turning it down, plus the timeline of Cena agreeing to turn heel
  • Is Rock really next-level when it comes to the heel/face construct or is he b.s.ing to cover for his attempt to please everyone all at once?
  • AEW Revolution another exhilarating well-received event that also was just too much in so many ways that are ultimately unneeded and counter productive, but is there any chance of it changing?
  • Should Toni Storm vs. Mariah May have headlined?
  • The finish of the Jon Moxley-Adam Copeland match with Christian Cage cashing in.
  • Has AEW been an improved product in recent months?
  • The state of Jon Moxley and his AEW Title reign
  • Roman Reigns’s return to WWE TV last night
  • Did WWE cross a line with the celebrity plugs, TKO crossover promotion, and corporate hype?

MAILBAG SECTION

  • Thoughts on two Triple Threat matches with top stars scheduled at WrestleMania
  • Should there be more tag teams with singles wrestlers working as a team against “tag team specialists”?
  • The rise of Ricochet as a surprisingly entertaining and effective heel

VIP EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW

  • Comparing the AEW and WWE cage matches on back-to-back nights
  • Are Swerve Strickland and Kyle Fletcher success stories for AEW lately?
  • Is Toni Storm-Mariah May the top storyline in pro wrestling over the last 12 months
  • Will there be a tag match with John Cena and The Rock this year?
  • The use of smaller arenas that NXT and AEW have been using lately
  • Thoughts on the state of the TNA-NXT dynamic heading into a big NXT Roadblock special, including thoughts on who’s next up to headline NXT after some callups.

