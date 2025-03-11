FREE PODCAST 3/11 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Cena heel turn follow-up, what did Rock want from Cody in real life, AEW’s face-heel imbalance, Revolution, more (110 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Is WWE following up quickly enough on John Cena’s heel turn, is it cooling off quickly, and can it fired up again?

Details on Rock wanting to Cody to turn heel and Cody turning it down, plus the timeline of Cena agreeing to turn heel

Is Rock really next-level when it comes to the heel/face construct or is he b.s.ing to cover for his attempt to please everyone all at once?

AEW Revolution another exhilarating well-received event that also was just too much in so many ways that are ultimately unneeded and counter productive, but is there any chance of it changing?

Should Toni Storm vs. Mariah May have headlined?

The finish of the Jon Moxley-Adam Copeland match with Christian Cage cashing in.

Has AEW been an improved product in recent months?

The state of Jon Moxley and his AEW Title reign

Roman Reigns’s return to WWE TV last night

Did WWE cross a line with the celebrity plugs, TKO crossover promotion, and corporate hype?

MAILBAG SECTION

Thoughts on two Triple Threat matches with top stars scheduled at WrestleMania

Should there be more tag teams with singles wrestlers working as a team against “tag team specialists”?

The rise of Ricochet as a surprisingly entertaining and effective heel

VIP EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW

Comparing the AEW and WWE cage matches on back-to-back nights

Are Swerve Strickland and Kyle Fletcher success stories for AEW lately?

Is Toni Storm-Mariah May the top storyline in pro wrestling over the last 12 months

Will there be a tag match with John Cena and The Rock this year?

The use of smaller arenas that NXT and AEW have been using lately

Thoughts on the state of the TNA-NXT dynamic heading into a big NXT Roadblock special, including thoughts on who’s next up to headline NXT after some callups.

