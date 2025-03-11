NJPW CUP 2025: NIGHT 3 RESULTS (03/13) – Lansdell’s results and analysis of Evil vs Finlay, ZSJ vs Oiwa, and more!

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW NEW JAPAN CUP 2025 NIGHT 3

MARCH 11, 2025

ZIP ARENA OKAYAMA

OKAYAMA, JAPAN

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

Walker Stewart was on commentary, solo to start with.

(1) HIROOKI GOTO & HIROSHI TANAHASHI & KATSUYA MURASHIMA vs. YUJI NAGATA & SATOSHI KOJIMA & DAIKI NAGAI

A preview tag for quite possibly the oldest IWGP World Title match in history. After quite a lot of old men beating down young lions, Nagata tapped out Murashiima with the crossface.

WINNERS: Nagata, Kojima and Nagai via submission in 8:00. (*1/2)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: We got our obligatory staredown between Goto and Nagata, we got to see some trademark spots, and a Young Lion took the pin. Paint by numbers stuff, which is fine.)

(2) UNITED EMPIRE (TJP & Callum Newman & Jeff Cobb) vs Bullet Club War Dogs (Drilla Moloney & Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale)

As much as I don’t really want to see either man in the ring, it was kind of cool to see Fale and Owens team up again. TJP led his team out, and this was his preview tag as he had Moloney coming up in round two. We got a teaser for that match that served its purpose of whetting the appetite, then Cobb picked up the pin on Owens with a Tour of the Islands.

WINNERS: United Empire via pinfall in 9:00. (**)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: Again, it did what it needed to do. With all of United Empire on the same side of the bracket, the teased tension could well come to a head. Definitely something to keep an eye on.)

(3) BOLTIN OLEG & TORU YANO & JADO & EL PHANTASMO vs. LOS INGOBERNABLES DE JAPON (Bushi & Yota Tsuji & Testsuya Naito & Shingo Takagi)

At this point I think LIJ are just messing with me. Usually Naito is the last man out, but last time they had a multi-man tag it was Tsuji. I thought it was because Tsuji was a champion, but now tonight Shingo was the last man to come out. He is scheduled to face Boltin Oleg in round two, a tantalizing prospect given how good Oleg’s match with Takeshita was.

Aside from the now-expected staredown between Shingo and Oleg, we did get an interesting interaction between ELP and Tsuji, which might be going somewhere. Naito tapped out Jado with a calf slicer.

WINNERS: LIJ via submission in 8:00. (**)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: Shingo and Oleg is going to be one physical shindig, that’s for sure. I’m curious if the ELP-Tsuji fracas leads to anything, or if they were just riffing. I would enjoy seeing it, but strangely enough the TV title is the one title I do not want to see absorbed into others. It has a unique gimmick which makes it feel distinct.)

Drilla Moloney joined Walker Stewart on commentary. I don’t recall having heard him do that before, but everyone else in that stable is good at it so I had high hopes.

(4) BULLET CLUB WAR DOGS (Gabe Kidd & Sanada) vs. JUST FOUR GUYS (Taichi & Taka Michinoku)

There was some intrigue here, with Kidd currently in an anti-hero role and Sanada having betrayed Taichi. Kidd and Taichi are competing in round two.

Kidd jumped Taichi before the bell, and they had a protracted strike exchange with Taichi still in his entrance robe. They continued pounding each other even after Taichi got his robe off, with backfists and Kawada kicks and lariats oh my. Within a minute of each man tagging out, Sanada tapped out Taka with Skull End. Well OK then.

WINNERS: Sanada and Kidd via submission in 5:00. (**1/2)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: The amount of time Kidd and Taichi spent just waffling each other was unusual for a preview tag, but I am not complaining. That match needs to be the main event, I think. Good fun and definitely makes tomorrow more exciting.)

(5) SHOTA UMINO & TOMOHIRO ISHII vs. GREAT-O-KHAN & JACOB AUSTIN YOUNG

For all the complaining I do about the booking in New Japan recently, the brackets for this year’s Cup have been masterfully put together. Umino and O-Khan meeting in the second round after their previous match lead to Umino’s breakdown? Brilliant. This was our first look at Umino since that match, and he not only came out of the normal entrance but he was also bald. It did NOT look right. If the goal is to take away all the over-the-top ostentatious stuff that felt so forced, they have made the right start at least.

Umino and O-Khan had their stretches against each other, Umino working a noticeably less flashy, more aggressive style. Young got a good stretch of offence as well, good to see the kid get some shine. Ishii would, however, pin him after a brainbuster.

WINNERS: Ishii and Umino via pinfall in 9:00. (**3/4)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: Umino barely changed facial expressions throughout the match. He didn’t call to the crowd, or scream, or pose. Everything was smash-mouth style and aggressive. I enjoyed the match as a whole, and this new cold-blooded Umino will be interesting. He rolled out of the ring and walked up the ramp after the match with no fanfare.)

(6) YUYA UEMURA vs. YOSHI-HASHI – New Japan Cup Second Round match

On paper this was the biggest mismatch in the second round, with Yoshi-Hashi a big underdog. The Cup is often the place for big upsets though, and this was a first-time singles match.

Uemura got an early deep arm drag into an armbar. He laid in a succession of chops in the corner until the referee forced a break. He tried a hip toss but Yoshi-Hashi put the brakes on and laid in his own series of chops in the corner. Uemura fired back, and we had ourselves a good old-fashioned chop fight. Yoshi-Hashi got the better of the exchange, draped Uemura over the top rope, and hit a dropkick for a two-count. After a succession of chops to the back, Yoshi-Hashi covered again for a two-count.

Uemura tried to mount a comeback with – you guessed it – even more chops. A single loud shot from Yoshi-Hashi put paid to that idea. He whipped Uemura to the corner and hit a stuff chop to the chest, but then ran into a flying clothesline to leave both men down at the five-minute mark. Uemura hit an armdrag and a palm strike, then a double-handed chop in the corner. A back suplex got a two-count. He started to work on the arm, but Yoshi-Hashi came back with a basement dropkick and a neckbreaker to leave both men down again.

Yoshi-Hashi went for a powerbomb, which Uemura was able to block, so instead he just waffled him multiple times with forearms and chops until he went down. He went for the powerbomb again, and again Uemura blocked and countered a chop into a Fujiwara armbar. Yoshi-Hashi was able to break the hold, but Uemura went right back to attacking the arm. There was a moment of respite when Yoshi-Hashi applied a sleeper as a counter, but Uemura escaped the hold. Again they traded chops until Uemura tired of that and hit a Frankensteiner into an armbar at the ten-minute mark. Yoshi-Hashi tried to kick free but ultimately had to use the ropes to escape.

Uemura went for the Deadbolt suplex, but Yoshi-Hashi blocked. Uemura connected with a sidewinder suplex instead for a near fall. Again he went for the Deadbolt, Yoshi-Hashi fought it off and eventually countered with a double-knee chestbuster. He followed up with a dragon suplex, then a pair of superkicks. The third attempt at a powerbomb connected for a near fall. He called to the crowd and hit a pumphandle backbreaker, a low superkick and a running meteora for another two-count. He turned Uemura inside out with a lariat and went for Karma, but Uemura blocked it and countered into the Deadbolt suplex! 1…2…3!

WINNER: Yuya Uemura via pinfall in 15:00. (***1/4) Uemura will face the winner of the David Finlay-Evil match in the next round.

(Lansdell’s Analysis: A bit too heavy on the chops, but a solid match. The finish, and Yoshi-Hashi’s sell of it, put over the Deadbolt strong. I would imagine this will lead to Evil beating Finlay later. Yoshi-Hashi might have legitimately hurt his arm on the finish, as Uemura looked distraught and offered his hand to Yoshi-Hashi after the match. Possibly a triceps issue.)

(7) RYOHEI OIWA vs. ZACK SABRE JR – New Japan Cup Second Round match

We don’t often get intra-faction warfare in New Japan, so this was something of a novelty. Having said that, we have seen LIJ matches a fair amount recently so newer viewers might not realise that it’s still a deviation from the norm.

ZSJ wrestled circles around Oiwa to open the bout. Every time Oiwa tried to counter, ZSJ had a counter for that counter. After getting to the corner for a rope break, Oiwa came back with a fireman’s carry takedown and an armbar. ZSJ quickly countered into his own version of an armbar, but Oiwa re-established his hold. Again ZSJ countered, and after another quick series of escapes both men separated.

ZSJ clamped on a cravate, but Oiwa just picked him up and slammed him. He applied a rear chinlock, but ZSJ easily got to the ropes. Oiwa slammed ZSJ again, but his attempted splash only found ZSJ’s knees as we went past the five-minute mark. ZSJ followed up with a backbreaker, then went to a bow and arrow lock. He released the hold, then just kicked Oiwa in the jaw. A vertical suplex led to a grounded headscissors lock, which forced Oiwa to the ropes for a rope break.

ZSJ hit some standing PKs to the chest, and a European uppercut. He ran the ropes but Oiwa caught him and hit a gutwrench suplex. Oiwa countered an octopus hold with a hip toss, then hit a dropkick. A charging elbow in the corner connected, and Oiwa followed up by yanking ZSJ’s arm. He took ZSJ over with an arm drag but ZSJ quickly escaped and hit a neck crank on the canvas.

At the ten-minute mark they exchanged blows, Oiwa decided to again go after ZSJ’s arm, but ZSJ had other ideas and instead went for one of his pretzel-like submission combinations. After three or four transitions by ZSJ, Oiwa got to the ropes. ZSJ went for a Zack Driver, thought better of it, and just tried to kick a hole through Oiwa’s chest instead. Oiwa went after the arm again, ZSJ countered to a Zack Driver, but Oiwa held on and floated over into the Arc Hold! ZSJ could not find a counter, instead heading to the ropes.

Oiwa went back to the arm assault, but ZSJ blocked and hit a kick. Oiwa came back with a tackle, then ran into a clothesline, then came back with a back suplex. Both men were down after that exchange. Oiwa recovered first and aimed some kicks at the shoulder he had been targeting. ZSJ fired back with a forearm, and as we passed 15 minutes both men laid in the shots. Oiwa tried a back slide, ZSJ blocked, and Oiwa again yanked at the arm. He went for a German suplex but ZSJ blocked and went after Oiwa’s arm instead. Zack Driver out of nowhere! 1…2…no!

Both men were once again down. This time ZSJ recovered first, but his PK attempt was caught. Oiwa flattened him with a big clothesline for a near fall, then hit a Doctor bomb for another near fall. Oiwa went back to the Arc Hold, ZSJ tried to shimmy back to the ropes again, but Oiwa put the brakes on. ZSJ instead countered into a European clutch for a near fall. A cloverleaf clutch secured another near fall. ZSJ landed a pair of kicks, but got turned inside out by a lariat. Oiwa clamped on a sleeper, then changed his grip and hit a German suplex. Oiwa went for The Grip…ZSJ slapped him silly! Crucifix pin! 1…2…3!

WINNER: Zack Sabre Jr via pinfall in 19:00. (****) ZSJ will face the winner of the Taichi-Gabe Kidd match.

(Lansdell’s Analysis: This was very good, but did feel a little repetitive in places. There was also never a time where I felt Oiwa would win, which is crucial to a highly-rated match. Oiwa more than held up his end of the bargain, but that Grip move has to go. It looks awful. This was probably the best he has looked since coming back from excursion, and if he can continue to evolve his personality he could be a major player going forward.)

(8) EVIL vs. DAVID FINLAY – New Japan Cup Second Round match

Say what you will about Evil (and I have), the man has been able to stay at the top of the card for a long time by being hated. He came out with the entirety of House of Torture. Finlay had Kidd and Gedo with him, plus Drilla who immediately left the commentary table. Before the bell rang there was a mass brawl despite the numbers difference. Evil and Finlay battled into the fans, where Evil threw Finlay into some chairs and then choked him with one of those chairs. The brawl continued, much like every time these factions have faced off. Conspicuous by his absence was Sanada.

Evil and Finlay continued to brawl at ringside. Evil had applied a leglock to Finlay, but Finlay fought his way free. Finally both men got in the ring, where Finlay hit a backbreaker for a two-count. A back elbow and a Russian leg sweep scored another two. Finlay stomped down on Evil in a corner, whipped Evil across to another corner, and charged into a boot. He charged again, but Evil moved and Finlay crashed into a freshly-revealed corner buckle thanks to Togo. Evil put a chair around Finlay’s head and then smacked it with a second chair. Back back back back…gone! Home run!

Evil rolled back inside as the referee started to count. Finlay got back into the ring at the count of seven. Evil dropped an elbow on Finlay’s leg, then applied a leg lace. Finlay rolled through to make the ropes. Evil kicked at Finlay’s knee, Finlay fired back, Evil whipped him into the ropes and distracted the ref to enable Togo to trip Finlay. At the five-minute mark, Evil went outside with Finlay and whipped him hard into the barricade. Evil talked some trash while Togo set up a table. Evil whipped him towards the table, but Finlay stopped himself short of catastrophe. Togo distracted Finlay but Gedo took out Togo.

Back in the ring, Finlay blocked a lariat and hit the Northern Irish curse. Gedo pounded the mat to get the fans behind Finlay, and they responded. Finlay hit a series of standing lariats in the corner, then a release vertical suplex. Evil rolled to the outside, and Finlay followed. He threw Evil into a barricade then tried to powerbomb him through the table on the outside. They traded counters, each trying to put the other through the table. Finlay was ultimately successful, hitting a spear to send Evil through the table and into the barricade.

Finlay rolled Evil back into the ring, where he hit a Dominator for a near fall. He hit a trio of clubbing crossface forearms as we heard the ten-minute call. He went for a piledriver, which Evil countered to a back drop. Finlay ran the ropes and got smacked in the back by a chair from Togo! Lariat by Evil! 1…2…no! Evil locked on the Darkness Scorpion, but Finlay was able to crawl to the ropes. Both men were down as Gedo tried to get the crowd going. Evil went for Darkness Falls, but Finlay escaped and raked Evil’s eyes. Finlay went for a kick, Evil caught it and swung Finlay’s leg into the referee. Low blow by Evil! Togo was on the apron with a handful of…something. Gedo stopped him from using it, then there was an awkwardly long moment where Gedo was holding Togo’s wrist but the referee was way out of position for the next spot. Finally Gedo forced Togo to throw the powder into the ref’s eyes, allowing Finlay to hit his own low blow.

Sanada sauntered down to ringside and went to dropkick Evil, who moved. Sanada connected with Finlay instead. Sanada charged at Evil again, and this time Gedo ate the impact. Finlay yelled at Sanada, who looked utterly nonplussed. Evil pushed Finaly into Sanada, sending the latter to the outside. Evil and Togo hit Magic Killer on Finlay, and the referee recovered just in time to count two as we hit the 15-minute mark.

Evil signalled it was all over, but Finlay blocked the attempt. After a series of counters, both men ended up on the floor after a clumsy clothesline over the top by Finlay. Much like the start of the match, they brawled as ringside. This time though the referee was counting. Finlay threw Evil head-first into the corner post at the count of 14. He tried to get back in but Togo jumped on his back! Finlay threw Togo into Evil at the count of 18, made it back into the ring at 19, and Evil could not follow!

WINNER: David Finlay by countout in 17:00. (***) Finlay will face Uemura in the quarter-final.

(Lansdell’s Analysis: The actual wrestling was good. Sadly, there was not enough of it. I say the same things for every House of Torture match, so I won’t repeat them all again here. Finlay looked like a million bucks with the win, even by countout, and this could be his time to make it to the top.)

Final thoughts: The tournament matches were good and led to some intriguing possibilities in the quarter-fiinals, but that main event felt like it dragged on despite being shorter than the one before it. We keep thinking House of Torture has been relegated down the card, but they keep popping back up like a cold sore. Umino’s new direction shows promise, Oiwa had a defining match for his early career, and Uemura continues his rise. Overall a quite good show that is worth watching.

Keep your eyes and ears open for the 7-Star Podcast and Radican Worldwide on PWTorch VIP to hear more of my thoughts on this historic event. Thanks for joining us!