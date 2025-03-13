FREE PODCAST 3/13 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: First show with no crowd, Triple H wisecracking on commentary, Reigns and Cena-Bray promos, Jeff Hardy returns, live callers & mailbag (156 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (3-13-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Frank Peteani from PWTorch.com to discuss with live callers WWE Smackdown including thoughts on the first show with no crowd and ideas for what to augment going forward. Also, Triple H wisecracking on commentary at the expense mostly of Michael Cole, a signature oblivious un-self-aware Roman Reigns sit-down interview, a strong John Cena-Bray Wyatt in-ring promo, Jeff Hardy returns, Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro, and much more discussed with lots of live callers and a mailbag segment.

