FREE PODCAST 3/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE – WrestleMania Top Ten Look Back: Cadet & Adams look back at 10 builds to WrestleMania full of excitement and chaos that have paid off on the Grandest Stage of Them All (123 min.)

March 13, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Acknowledging WWE Dailycast, Kurt Cadet and Chris Adams fill in for Javier Machado and present a special “WrestleMania Top 10 Look Back” episode. Topics include:

  • Bam Bam Bigelow’s only main event
  • Daniel Bryan fighting the Authority for the gold
  • Cody’s rise, fall, and rise again
  • Hogan, Savage, and the implosion of the powers
  • What makes a WrestleMania build great
  • How a build makes or breaks a match
  • Women’s chamber predictions and hopes
  • No Escape or Elimination Chamber?
  • Will it be Seth and Roman at mania? Rock and Roman? Triple threat?
  • And more

