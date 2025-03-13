FREE PODCAST 3/13 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Parks talk about pro wrestling without live audience, breaking coronavirus news, analysis of WrestleMania developments, AEW, NXT (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (3-12-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnist and podcast host Greg Parks. They talk about pro wrestling without a crowd of fans, the very latest regarding coronavirus ramifications on pro wrestling industry, analysis of WrestleMania developments, extended talk about key happenings on AEW and NXT this week, and more.
