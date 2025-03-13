VIP PODCAST 3/13 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Wade Keller Hotlines (Early-January 2007): WWE New Year’s Revolution review, news items, WWE fans chant TNA during Raw, Ask the Editor on Chyna, Ventura, women’s wrestling, more (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to the daily Wade Keller Hotlines for the Jan. 7-12, 2007 period, all combined into one file lasting nearly two hours. The following are the updates and the theme of each:

SUNDAY – JANUARY 7 (WWE New Year’s Revolution PPV Recap)

MONDAY – JANUARY 8 (Raw Reaction)

TUESDAY – JANUARY 9 (Various News Items including fans rejecting Vince McMahon product on Raw that week with chants of TNA and VKM)

WEDNESDAY – JANUARY 10 (Audio Ask the Torch including Chyna excluded from new DX, old women’s wrestling and a desire for a more serious women’s division, Jesse Ventura’s political rise)

THURSDAY – JANUARY 11 (Various News Items)

FRIDAY – JANUARY 12 (TNA Impact Analysis)

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO